LeBron meets Michael Jordan again in the All-Star Game: “I always wanted to be like him”

Lebron James and Michael Jordan They met again in one of the most commented moments of this All-Star and, after the game, the Lakers star explained how important that moment was for him.

“I did not want to miss the opportunity to shake hands with the man who inspired me throughout my childhood”LeBron said at the postgame press conference.

“I haven’t had many conversations with him in my 19 years in this business, but a part of me wouldn’t be here without the inspiration of MJ (Michael Jordan). As a child I always wanted to be like him,” he added.

James and Jordan shared a big hug on the court during the All-Star break, a moment of the night that the NBA took the opportunity to pay tribute to the 75 best players in its history.

For the 75th anniversary of the league, the NBA announced this season the list of the 75 best players of its entire career.

In this sense, numerous members of that illustrious list went to Cleveland (USA) this Sunday and received the tribute of the league taking advantage of the All-Star celebration.

Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Jerry West, Dominique Wilkins, Julius Erving, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin McHale, Reggie Miller, Oscar Robertson and Earvin “Magic” Johnson were just some of the stars of that emotional and historic tribute on the pitch.

Some players who are still active and who appear on that prestigious list also appeared, such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Carmelo Anthony or Kawhi Leonard.

Others were unable to make it to Cleveland but participated with a small video appearance; that was the case of players like Bill Russell, Karl Malone or Steve Nash.

LeBron not only shared that beautiful moment with Jordan on the court but also highlighted that his winning shot with which Team LeBron took the All-Star was a “fadeaway”, one of the classic movements of the Bulls legend.

For the fifth year in a row since the NBA changed the All-Star format, Team LeBron took the victory and this time the MVP went to Stephen Curry, impressive with 16 triples and 50 points in total.