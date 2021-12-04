LeBron on the false positivity at Covid: “My case handled very badly”

James attacks on returning to the field after the coronavirus positive swab: “I feel so much anger and frustration for what happened to me, my situation was handled differently from the protocol”

LeBron James goes on the counterattack. After two days in the health protocol for Covid for what turned out to be a false positive test that forced him into a mini odyssey, the Lakers star has regained his place on the pitch. And after the defeat against the Clippers, a game in which “I played very badly also because I could not touch the ball for 4 days” (he finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists shooting 9/23 from the field), he has some pebbles to take off your shoes.

the attack – “It is bad to receive a false positive test and find yourself in isolation – says LeBron with frustration that dominates his voice -. I feel so angry because I think my case was handled very badly. I was negative at the first test done on Monday, then a second test came out positive. Usually in these cases it is expected that you will be immediately subjected to another test: I instead found myself immediately in isolation, having to find a way to get home from Sacramento (where the Lakers were for the game who then won on Tuesday, ed). Alone, without security and without help because no one was allowed to travel with me. At home I had to put my children, my wife, all those who gravitate around my house in solitary confinement. And all for a false positive test, for a badly handled situation. All of this made me really angry. ”

the odyssey – LeBron underwent the test on Monday which gave a positive result and forced him to enter the NBA anti Covid protocol for the first time. He was supposed to go out after 10 days, or after two negative swabs within 24 hours of each other. The Lakers star underwent a total of 8 swabs from Sunday to Thursday: only one, the one that forced him into the protocol, gave a positive result. “They allowed me to leave the protocol at 4 in the afternoon and I was able to go and see my son play: that was a breath of fresh air. Without that, they were days of anger and frustration – he says -. I didn’t succeed. to do nothing, when I came back from Sacramento I closed myself at home without being able to train, without being able to do anything. And I was sure I had nothing because I never felt bad. I know there are also asymptomatic people, but I know my body and I know what I had. The NBA in general did a great job with this protocol, but my case in Sacramento was handled… differently, so to speak. “

the return – LeBron tries to put behind him yet another stoppage of an unlucky season, in which so far he has only played 12 games out of 24 for a series of troubles that include a sprained ankle, an injury to the abdominal muscles, the first disqualification of his career and now false coronavirus positivity. “Returning to the team made me feel good, like going back to doing what I love on the pitch – he said -: I knew I would miss the pace because in the last few days I have not been able to train, that I have not been able to train as I do. usual. But I’m happy to be back. ” The Lakers need him, because after the knockout in the first derby of the season with the Clippers they travel with 12 wins and 12 losses and are well below the level they would like to be. The fact that James has not played more than 3 consecutive games so far is certainly a factor: “Before Sacramento I was finding a good pace, both personally and as a team – says LeBron -. For me it is really frustrating to have to deal with. all these injuries. Now also the false positive. Yes, it was a really difficult start to the season. “

4 December – 08:24

