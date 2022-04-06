LeBron, Westbrook and Davis’ Lakers take a hard hit before risking their lives against the Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers will have to leave more than life on the floor of the Footprint Center if they want to stay alive in the season, despite the terrible news they received recently.

The situation that seemed to be inevitable for Los Angeles Lakers I arrive. LeBron James and company It’s found between The sword and the wallwhere this Tuesday, April 05, they could play their last card to stay alive in the current season of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The Los Angeles troop traveled to Arizona to stand against Phoenix Sunsthe best team of this season, commanded by Chris Paul and Devin Bookers. There, Frank Vogel will have to wait for a performance in style of a night that never came along the calendar.

There is no tomorrow, it’s all or nothing. win win winbecause another result will leave the Los Angeles quintet out, and even so, after obtaining the hypothetical victory, they will have to wait and cross your fingers so that San Antonio Spurs stumble against the Denver Nuggets, something that doesn’t seem unreasonable.

oh lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers best player during this season It was LeBron James, There’s no doubt. However, in the most critical and important game on the calendar, jersey 6 will not be able to be present on the court to lead the team.

As reported by Shams Chanaria, renowned NBA insider, ‘Bron will be absent for the second consecutive game due to a problem in one of his ankles, leaving the responsibility in the hands of Russell Westbrook and the rest of the template.