LeBron’s former teammate in Lakers reacts to the ‘threat’ that shook the NBA

LeBron James doesn’t mince words. In social networks he published a direct message that quickly went viral until it reached the ears of a former teammate in the Los Angeles Lakers.

‘Bron has had to watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs from the armchair at home after the premature elimination of the Los Angeles quintet. A bad campaign that could never straighten his rhythm ended up cutting short a great season on an individual level for the player.

30.3 units per game, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 52.4% effectiveness in field goals, 75.6% accuracy in free throws and 35.9% accuracy in shots from long distance sealed an incredible season.

LeBron speaks, the NBA reacts

Lebron James He sent a direct and precise message to the NBA and all the rivals that cross his path during the next regular season of the league. He won’t miss another Playoffs, stating that “This shit hurts.”

Before the words of shirt 6, his former partner in the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma, was shocked given the level of competitiveness of the player, who after several seasons on the best courts in the world continues to thirst for victories. “After 20 years this guy is incredible”asserted ‘Kuz’.