LeBron’s hilarious message for The Rock resurfaces!

Before appearing mainly annoyed in this terrible season for the Lakers, LeBron James used to joke on the networks during exercise. In 2018, for example, he addressed himself in a wacky way on Instagram… to the colossus The Rock!

It’s not easy to keep a light and offbeat tone on the web when your daily life isn’t really happy, is it? Well tell you that LeBron James had to face the same problems in recent months. Given the disastrous performance of his Lakers, the King did not necessarily have the head to laugh. Much less in any case than in 2018, where he allowed himself to troll other XXL celebrities on the networks without worry.

When LeBron met the young lookalike of The Rock

Although the 2017-18 campaign wasn’t the easiest for LBJ, including a sweeping Finals against the Warriors, he found the time and was in the mood to joke around, including on Instagram. In the middle of an excursion to a shopping center with his Cavaliers teammates, he was, for example, followed by a young fan… who directly reminded him of a certain Dwayne Johnson!

Read also

LeBron James: “Paris, we are coming! »

Hey The Rock! Why did your high school version follow me from store to store at the mall the other day?!?! Did you use a time machine? If so, let me use it too so I can go back to my high school days. The best of my life. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Even if the quality of the photo leaves something to be desired, the resemblance holds up.

For those who do not have the reference, LeBron directly thought of this old cult photo of The Rock and his famous “fanny pack”, which has remained etched in the memory of the general public.

To date, LeBron James has unfortunately still not received a response from The Rock. Who knows, maybe the Hollywood star did travel back in time to bump into the King in suburban Cleveland that day!