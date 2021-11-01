Lecce: 4,000 hires with a new wind farm

In Puglia Thousands of hires are on the way for the new marine wind farm to be built in Lecce.

The project will create new employment opportunities for well 4000 people, to be used in the construction and maintenance of the structure.

Here is all the information and what to know on the jobs in Lecce that will be created thanks to the wind farm.

LECCE RECRUITMENT IN THE ENERGY SECTOR

To give the news are the two companies involved in the project, the Falck Renewables and the BlueFloat Energy, via a recent press release. The note informs that, shortly, the companies will file the authorization documents for the launch of a new project for the sector ofoffshore wind power. Specifically, it is a Floating wind farm, which will be built in the sea of Lecce province and for which a high number of hires is expected.

The intervention is carried out on behalf of the company Odra Energia and, as already happened for the project Kailia Energia of Brindisi, provides for a preliminary consultation aimed at best addressing the environmental impact study and subsequent start-up plans. The project, in addition to involving positive effects for local businesses, which will be involved in the supply of goods and services useful for carrying out the work, it may also generate numerous job opportunities in the medium and long term.

In fact, the recruitments in Lecce will concern, in the initial phase of construction of the wind farm, 1500 employees. Furthermore, in the phases of greater work, the staff involved will be able to grow up to reach the 4000 units. Finally, once put into operation, the wind farm will be able to create permanent jobs in the Lecce area for 150 resources to be used for the maintenance.

SEARCHED FIGURES

More specifically, the expected recruitments for the Lecce wind farm will be destined for personnel to be employed in manufacture and assembly of the structures that make up the wind platform. Secondly, the insertions will also involve maintainers. The selections, which will be aimed for the most part at local people, will therefore be relevant operational and technical profiles, including, by way of example, installers, installers, workers and electricians.

COMPANIES

Falck Renewables SpA is an international operator active in the field of renewable energy. Specifically, it designs, builds and manages clean energy systems. Its factories are present in Italy, Europe and the United States. It also provides technical consultancy in the renewable energy sector and also specialized services in energy management And downstream to energy consumers and producers. The company is listed on Euronext STAR Milan and included in the MIB ESG Index and in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap.

BlueFloat Energy has its headquarters in Spain, in Madrid, and is involved in developing offshore wind projects in various areas of the world. In particular, it takes care of the development, financing, construction and execution phases of floating wind farms with the aim of promoting ecological transition and economic growth. The company operates with the support of 547 Energy, an investment platform for renewables from Quantum Energy Partners.

APPLICATIONS

At the moment it is still early to talk about candidacies. Those interested in the recruitment arriving in Lecce for the wind farm must wait for the start of the official selections for the construction of the floating plant.

