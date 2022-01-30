Lecce, a very hot axis with Milan: another gem in the viewfinder

A possible axis between Milan and Lecce: after the arrival of Plizzari, the Rossoneri could think of Morten Hjulmand

With the passage of Alessandro Plizzari to the Leccecould open a market axis between the Salento and the Milan who in the summer could draw some talent unearthed by the Giallorossi ds Pantaleo Corvino.

Between Milan And Lecce an interesting market axis could be born. The Salento, first in the standings after the victory over Vicenza, have hired the 2000 class goalkeeper in the past few hours Alessandro Plizzari by the Rossoneri, completing the roster of extreme defenders after Marco Bleve’s injury.

What he brought Alessandro Plizzari in Salento it could be the first of a long series of operations on the Milan-Lecce axis. Operations that could favor not only the Apulians, but also the Rossoneri team, always on the hunt for interesting youngsters. The Giallorossi ds have caught many of them Pantaleo Corvinowhose work could be “useful” to the Milan from Stefano Pioli.

Milan transfer market, eyes on Lecce’s Hjulmand

One of the possible hits for the Milan from Lecce could answer the name of Morten Hjulmand, Danish midfielder born in ’99. Arrived in Italy in January 2021, Pantaleo Corvino signed the player who grew up in the youth sector of Copenhagen from the Austrians Admira Wacker. Last year he played twenty-one games, immediately showing great personality and important technical skills.

He has already collected twenty-one attendance tokens between the championship and Italian Cup this season, confirming the good results already seen last year. He is a complete midfielder, capable of acting along the entire axis, from the median to the frontline. A footballer who – thanks to his young age – could end up in the crosshairs of the Milan and other Serie A clubs.

Much, however, will depend on the future of the Lecce, in full swing for promotion to the top flight. In fact, if the Salentini return to Serie A, the talks with the Rossoneri club could intensify.