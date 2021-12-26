“Lecce had to be in Serie A, not the grenades”

Former CEO of Fiorentina, now alongside Andrea Radrizzani at Leeds United, Sandro Mencucci talks about the Salernitana case and the summer interest in the English number one for the Campania club. This is what TMW reported: “A written offer of 26 million euros had been made but there was not even an answer and yet Leeds is one of the most important clubs so Radrizzani will have the requisites to take a football club. we could not see even a sheet, they did not take us into consideration. It was said, according to the rumors we had because we didn’t even get the answer again, that the requests were 40/50 million but in a couple of phone calls I had pointed out that the technical assets were zero, because the players were all loans from Lazio. So to the 26 million we should have already added 15/20 million to make the squad. Now they have 5 days to sell the club and I see the situation as dramatic. He didn’t even have to start because now the implications are really difficult. First of all, violence is done to a city and a supporters who would be canceled from football. Then there would be a lame group, with implications c complicated when a team would be forced to rest before an important match like the Milanese derby or if the last day counted; and what about Lecce who would have had the right to make the A in place of Salernitana if it hadn’t been made to leave for nothing? So I understand the league that is now pushing to end the season for the grenade team, with Marotta who had proposed it to the federal council. We interested? No, not anymore, things must be done in due time. In July we would have had time to save her, in January you can’t work miracles and who takes the responsibility of bringing her to Serie B? In the Premier League, she would certainly not have been started. “