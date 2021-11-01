Lecce hosts the 54th National Congress of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health

LECCE – The 54th SItI National Congress, the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health, will be held from 3 to 6 November in the Hotel Tiziano in Lecce.

“Public health in post Covid. Re-launch opportunities for integrated prevention ”is the title of the Congress which has the patronage of ASL Lecce and will host numerous workshops, plenary sessions, speeches, symposia and readings with national and international guests.

The health emergency has brought to the surface the importance of Public Health and Prevention in the Health System as a fundamental element in the response to epidemics and threats to individual or collective health, whether they are infectious, environmental or linked to behavioral risk factors. . Among the topics covered: One Health, from the ecological transition to the epidemiological transition; the perspectives of territorial assistance for prevention in the light of the PNRR; the new hospital: clinical assistance networks and scientific evidence; human resources in public health: training, needs and task shifting; post-Covid vaccinations; from the infodemic to vaccination hesitation; good practices in the context of Covid-19; national prevention plan 2021-2025 and related regional plans.

The hygienists therefore come together to take stock, to discuss the restart and share knowledge and experiences on how to relaunch and innovate Prevention and Public Health in the National Health Service. The event coincides with the start of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Salento which has also collaborated for its success.

Among the Presidents of the Congress, the Director of the Prevention Department Dr. Alberto Fedele: “For the first time Lecce hosts the Congress of the Society of Hygiene and Public Medicine, a Society that sees over 2000 members of Hygiene specialists working in various health sectors public, health workers and teachers of the disciplines of hygiene and preventive medicine. The Congress is an opportunity to discuss various topics including the lessons deriving from the pandemic that is still underway, as opportunities for relaunching preventive medicine and public health. The new methods in the field of laboratory diagnostics to environmental hygiene will be studied in depth, the problems related to the evaluation of approaches in the field of One health, ecological transition and epidemiological transition and then we will talk about correct nutrition and prevention in the field of food hygiene and many other topics that will be addressed by distinguished speakers, including international ones. At the end of the Congress, proposals will be drawn up which will be presented to the ministerial table for interventions in the field of public health ”.

