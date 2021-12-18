Lecce-Inter Primavera, report cards: Dervishi is the only happy note in the general dullness

Performance to forget for the Nerazzurri, who lose 2-1: very few are saved, unrecognizable team

The report cards of Fcinter1908 on Lecce-Inter:

Botis 5.5 Not very reactive on Vulturar’s free kick, he has to thank the posts and crossbar if not

Dervishi 6 The only positive note for Inter: on his debut as a starter in the league, at the beginning of the second half he shows himself with two interesting descents. Nothing exceptional, but that stands out on such a day. (from the 35 ‘st Silvestro sv)

Matjaz 5 In constant difficulty against the Lecce striker.

Fontanarosa 5 He suffers the pressure of Lecce, with the aggravating circumstance that he slips more than once.

Coals 5.5 A few crosses and little else.

Andersen 5 There is, but few realize it. (from 1 ‘st Fishbowl 6 Enter with the right attitude, albeit without creating much)

Sangalli 5 He fails to emerge from the general dullness and act as a guide for his companions. (from 21 ‘st Nunziatini 5.5 Adapts to the rhythms of his companions)

Fabbian 5.5 Lecce goes at double the speed of Inter, try to limit the damage.

Casadei 6 At least he tries.

Abuse 5 This time it is not even useful for the usual dirty work. (from 1 ‘st Iliev 6 Vote justified only by the goal)

Curatolo 5.5 He moves a lot, but he is not properly assisted. (from 21 ‘st Owusu 5.5 Little to report)

Bonacina 5 On the bench in place of Chivu, he presents an unrecognizable team: wrong approach, no reaction, he can’t find a solution.

December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 13:29)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link