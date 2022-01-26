Lecce-LR Vicenza 2-1 (recovery matchday 18)

Lecce (4-3-3): Gabriel; Calabresi, Dermaku, Lucioni, Barreca (68 ‘Gallo); Faragò (68 ′ Majer), Hjulmand (85 ′ Blin), Bjorkengren; Strefezza (68 ′ Di Mariano), Coda, Listkowski (85 ′ Helgason).

Available: Borbei, Samooja, Vera, Gargiulo, Olivieri, Gendrey, Hasic. Coach: Marco Baroni.

LR Vicenza (4-2-3-1): Large; Bruscagin, Brosco, De Maio, Crecco; Zonta (76 ‘Bikel), Ranocchia; Di Pardo (57 ‘Boli), Diaw (45’ Meggiorini), Giacomelli (57 ‘Da Cruz); Mancini (57 ‘Proia).

Available: Gerardi, Pizzignacco, Cappelletti, Padella, Pasini, Djibril, Alessio. Coach: Cristian Brocchi.

Referee: Mr. Marco Guida from Torre Annunziata, assistants Giovanni Baccini from Conegliano and Andrea Zingarelli from Siena, fourth official Mario Cascone from Nocera Inferiore. VAR: Luca Massimi from Termini, assistant Francesca Di Monte from Chieti.

Networks: 28 ‘Listkowski (LEC), 38’ Coda (LEC), 88 ‘Meggiorini (VIC)

Note: corners: 6-4. Booked: Ranocchia, Crecco, Bjorkengren, Majer and Meggiorini. Recovery: first half 1 ‘, second half 3’.

Second half:

Sparks in the field between Majer and Meggiorini: following the verbal clash between the two Meggiorini bursts into tears and leaves the field crying disconsolately. The Slovenian midfielder, on the other hand, is dragged out of his way to avoid worse consequences.

90 ‘+ 4 Triple whistle of Torre Annunziata Guide. 15th defeat in 19 league matches for Lanerossi Vicenza. The nightmare season of Brocchi’s Vicenza did not end, once again the author of an embarrassing performance in a match in which, apart from Meggiorini’s goals, he never managed to make conclusions in the mirror of goal. The two heroic fans who came as far as Lecce to support the red and white colors certainly deserved something more in terms of performance on this cold Wednesday evening at the end of January.

90 ‘+ 2 Bjorkengren, Majer and Meggiorini are booked, following a scrum in midfield resulting from a rough intervention by Bjorkengren on Da Cruz

So much anger on the sidelines for the Balzaretti-Brocchi duo, incredulous at the surrender of their players despite Meggiorini’s goal that resoundingly reopened the match

90 minutes with 3 minutes of recovery

88 ′ VICENZA sudden verticalization of Brosco for the head of Meggiorini, who heads the right side of the field for Da Cruz. The Dutch playmaker puts the ball back towards the center of the area where a lonely Meggiorini bags the easiest of moving penalties behind an innocent Gabriel

85 ′ Lecce also runs out of exchanges: out of Listkowski and Hjulmand for Helgason and Blin

Definitely furious with his Mr. Brocchi: the red and white coach, purple in the face, yells at his followers to bring out their pride in this final game

It is a resigned Vicenza that is preparing to face these last ten minutes of the game: Lecce is humiliating the boys of Brocchi by making the red and white run around in circles with a bull that has now lasted for several minutes and does not seem to be about to finish shortly

78 ‘VICENZA cross intended to return from the left side of the Ranocchia field: Meggiorini just misses the head impact with the ball, which ends its run in Gabriel’s arms

76 ′ last change at Vicenza: in Bikel for Zonta

75 ‘LECCE header by Dermaku on a free kick from the right trocar of Majer’s field: ball on the bottom. Once again white and red defense non-existent in the marking phase …

72 ′ LECCE peremptory header by Lucioni, able to dominate Ranocchia on the occasion, who on the development of a corner kick taken from the right side of the field by Majer forces Grandi to save himself for a corner with an instinctive intervention

68 ′ triple change in the ranks of Lecce: outside Barreca (physical problems for him), Faragò, and Strefezza, inside Gallo, Majer and Di Mariano

67 ′ Crecco was booked for an irregular intervention at the half-way line on a Giallorossi winger

67 ′ LECCE cross from the bottom of Bjorkengren for the head of Coda who, once again left all alone inside the area, touches the goal post of Grandi

The absolute zero continues by the red and white who, despite the 4 changes made at the opening of the second half, still have to be able to make the first shot on goal of the match and even struggle to get out of their own half: Lecce in total control.

58 ′ LECCE cross from the right by Strefezza for Bjorkengren who, guilty left alone in the center of the area by the red and white rearguard, heads but fails to overtake Grandi: danger escaped for the red and white, but once again sensational sleep of the berici defenders

57 ′ triple change for Brocchi, who is played all out: inside Boli, Proia and Da Cruz, outside Di Pardo, Mancini and Giacomelli

56 ′ LECCE left-handed of first intention from the edge of the Hjulmand area at the end of an insistent action by the hosts: ball that flies over the crossbar and goes out on the bottom

The technical paucity of Vicenza on the pitch tonight is embarrassing: many trivial errors in the setting phase by Brocchi’s red and white, who rarely manage to put together two passes in a row. Difficult, if not impossible, to think of troubling Gabriel in these conditions …

47 ′ LECCE powerful and angled conclusion with Calabresi’s right from outside the area: ball that ends its run on the bottom, passing not far from the far post of Grandi’s goal

45 ′ We start again! First ball touched by the hosts, who in this second half will attack under the Curva Nord

45 ′ change at half-time for the red and white: inside Meggiorini, outside Diaw

First half:

45 ‘+ 1 The first half ends here where Vicenza has never been dangerous in the parts of Gabriel. The result of 2-0 rewards the hosts, able to convert the only two shots on goal (out of three goal chances created) of the match into the net. On the occasion of the first goal, the great quality of the Salento team that undermined the ordered (up to that moment) red and white defensive phase with a verticalization with three first touches that sent Listkowski in the goal. Serious defensive horror, yet another nightmare of this season, on the developments of a free kick on the occasion of the doubling of Coda.

The match is virtually closed at Via del Mare: the ease with which Lecce overcame Vicenza’s resistance, scoring two goals out of as many shots on goal made, disarming. Uphill game and now definitively compromised for a Vicenza that up to now has not yet dirtied Gabriel’s gloves

38 ′ LECCE defensive disaster of Vicenza and doubling for the hosts by Coda, on the development of a free kick from the trocar awarded for a naive foul by Brosco. As has already happened too many times this season, the red and white defense falls asleep on the developments of a free kick and gives Coda a loose ball inside the small area that the bomber from Salento is quick to bag behind Grandi

34 ‘VICENZA feint of Frog on the edge of the area that sends Faragò out of time: another foul by the former Cagliari midfielder and another free-kick from the edge for the red and white. Frog himself takes charge of the joke, who kicks with power and literally knocks down Dermaku, causing the intervention of the doctors for the blow in the face suffered by Frog himself.

32 ‘VICENZA Faragò lands on the edge of the Ranocchia area: free kick from an inviting position for the red and white. Giacomelli appears on the ball and kicks with his right: the ball crosses the Lecce barrier but does not go down enough and goes out on the bottom flying over the crossbar of Gabriel’s goal

30 ′ LECCE sensational failed opportunity by Lecce: illuminating game change of Strefezza for Listkowski who, after having controlled the ball on the short side of the penalty area, puts a chocolate inside the small area for Coda who, sensationally, kicks a penalty in motion high over the crossbar

28 ′ LECCE at the first ring of the match the Salento punches the red and white defense: wonderful action from before on the Dermaku-Coda-Listkowski axis that sends the host defense out of time and puts the Polish winger all alone at the edge of the area. All easy for the player from Lecce who, with a powerful and angled left foot, stabs an innocent Grandi. On the occasion, Coda’s wonderful heel, back to goal and first intention assist should be noted

A few whistles from the home crowd towards his team, guilty of not yet having created noteworthy chances against the last of the class

21 ‘LECCE powerful conclusion of Strefezza from the edge of the area deflected for a corner with the side by De Maio

The game on the Via del Mare between Lecce and LR Vicenza has been rather blocked so far. The hosts try hard to keep the ball in the game, but the red and white defensive organization up to now holds up well and causes many problems to the Apulians, more careful not to discover themselves and not to lend their side to possible Vicenza counter-attacks than to force play in an attempt to take the lead.

12 ′ Ranocchia was cautioned for a ram trimmed in Strefezza at the midline of the pitch

Good start to the game by Brocchi’s men who, thanks to a combination of high pressure and good coverage of the field, are preventing the Giallorossi from developing the ball action on the ground. Many mistakes in this start of the game by the hosts who, unfortunately, were not capitalized properly by the red and white, able to recover balls but not as good at converting them into scoring actions.

1 ′ It begins! First ball touched by the red and white, who in this first half will attack under the North, home to organized Giallorossi support

The two teams enter the field at this time: Lecce in the traditional yellow and red uniform with blue shorts, Lane in white with red inserts.

Everything is ready at Via del Mare for the kick-off of the recovery of the 18th matchday of Serie B between Lecce and LR Vicenza. The hosts line up with the traditional 4-3-3 and rely on the goal pair Strefezza-Coda, Lane instead responds by deploying the young Mancini at the center of the attack, supported by the trident formed by Di Pardo, Diaw and Giacomelli.