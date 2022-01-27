Lecce-LR Vicenza: the report cards – Biancorossi.net

Big 5 – He can do little on Lecce’s two goals, but he never gives that feeling of security which is fundamental for a backward ward. The management with the feet of the last ball of the match is embarrassing, even if it is clear that the defeat has many other causes

De Maio 5 – The condition is what it is and it shows. With his head he takes little and in his movements he is slow and awkward. From his arrival at least personality and experience were expected but even in this he has so far been in hiding

Bruscagin 4.5 – Listkowski suffers a lot and makes fun of him on the occasion of the first goal. His is a game in constant pain, often late and out of position

Brosco 4 – Brocchi decides to let him play despite the club having put him on the market for some time. This obviously does not represent an excuse and does not justify his bad performance. Coda is a thoroughbred bomber and this was known, but he almost never limits him so much that the number 9 of Lecce scores 2-0 and touches other goals several times

By Pardo 4 – Service to be included in the “who saw it” program. Not received neither in the push phase, nor in the defensive one (from 58 ‘ Boluses 4.5 – Catapulted into a disastrous reality for the moment he did not show the personality and technical skills to stand out and stand out from the dullness (euphemism ed) general

Crecco 4 – To run he runs, but unfortunately he misses the vast majority of the balls he touches. Performance to forget

Area 4.5 – Returns after the Covid positive, but this cannot be an excuse. It does not show the usual grit, it is often badly placed and consequently runs empty, clearly losing the duel with the same opponents role (from 79 ′ Bikel sv – A few minutes to confirm that he has chosen to marry a very complicated cause)

Frog 5 – He is no longer the brilliant player at the start of the season but an old proverb says that “whoever goes with the lame learns to limp”. Maybe that’s why Juventus are (re) thinking about sending him to play somewhere else. He immediately takes a yellow that will lead him to disqualification by skipping Sunday’s match against Alexandria

Giacomelli 5 – He puts everything he has into it, but at the moment it is too little to affect (from 58‘Proia 4.5 – Enter the field without the necessary desire at a time when it was necessary to ring the alarm. His is another performance to forget)

Diaw 4 – In the first few minutes of the game he had the space a couple of times to hurt the opposing defense, but he didn’t manage to make himself dangerous. It is useless to turn around the problem, in Vicenza he scored only one goal and for a striker in mid-season it is a failure (from 46 ‘ Minors 6 – Show that you are fine and have some pride. Score a goal that doesn’t bring any points but confirms that he has to play more)

Mancini 4 – Sorry, but your performance is definitely bad. In the attack phase he never takes it, and in Lecce’s 2-0 action he gets everything wrong in front of Grandi (from 58‘Da Cruz 5 – Half a vote more for the assist to Meggiorini, but otherwise he seems listless and, for one of his technical baggage, he misses too many balls

Christian Brocchi 4 – Faced with a performance of his team without ideas, without play and without determination, it is indefensible. The eleven deployed in the first half is hard to understand with the only extenuating circumstance being the condition of the newcomers (all with months of inactivity behind them ed) it is not optimal and probably has had to deal with their “ailments”. Ranocchia warned that Ranocchia will miss the match against Alexandria through disqualification and surrender to the tenth defeat in fourteen games of his management. A balance sheet that does not need further comments, and which certifies that the team does not follow him and does not react to his requests. His outburst from the bench – when he shouted to his “pride” – confirms his powerlessness in the face of the team’s dramatic situation.

(photo of US Lecce Facebook page)