Lecce – Parma: 4-0 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of LECCE-PARMA 4-0 with us, see you in the next round of Serie BKT.15:51

Lecce closed the Parma practice in the first half with four goals scored in 45 minutes. A hat-trick from Coda knocks down the defense of the Crusaders, with the beautiful goal from Strefezza to close the score for the home team. In the second half a timid reaction from Parma who was never dangerous in front of Gabriel. Three other important points for Baroni’s team.15:50

90 ‘ End of the match of LECCE-PARMA 4-0. Baroni’s team wins the three points at Via del Mare.15:49

89 ‘ Parma tries to find the goal of the flag with an initiative from Bonny who enters the area on the left, but fails to hit the ball well to worry Gabriel.15:47

85 ‘ Lecce free kick: from the right side of the penalty area goes Di Mariano with Cobaut who anticipates everyone and puts in a corner kick. On the developments of the corner, Parma pushes the ball away.15:44

83 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LECCE! From a free kick from the Giallorossi the ball reaches Lucioni, who turns around and takes out with Buffon in control.15:42

80 ‘ Hjulmand comes out, Blin enters. Fifth and final substitution for Lecce.15:39

79 ‘ Tutino exits, Bonny enters. Fifth and last substitution for Parma.15:42

79 ‘ Jurić exits, Traore enters. Fourth substitution for Parma.15:41

79 ‘ Dermaku comes out, Meccariello enters. Fourth substitution for Lecce.15:38

78 ‘ Again the team of Maresca to become dangerous with a cross from the right for Inglese who tries a volley, ball that ends up high.15:38

76 ‘ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! On the other hand Parma responds with Mihaila who goes centrally trying the conclusion that comes out just to the left of Gabriel.15:37

76 ‘ He always attacks Lecce with Pablo Rodriguez who kicks left from outside the area on Buffon’s parade that blocks the ball.15:34

74 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LECCE! Gendrey vertically for Olivieri who immediately shoots, but Buffon is reactive to reject with his chest.15:33

73 ‘ Long standing ovation for Massimo Coda, author of a hat-trick today at Via del Mare.15:31

72 ‘ Coda exits, Olivieri enters. Third substitution for Lecce.15:31

68 ‘ WARNED Busi! Yellow for protests to the referee.15:27

68 ‘ Rodriguez just entered flies in attack trying to reach the conclusion that comes out abundantly.15:28

67 ‘ Coulibaly exits, Mihaila enters. Third substitution for Parma.15:26

65 ‘ Majer exits, Björkengren enters. Second substitution for Lecce.15:24

65 ‘ Strefezza exits, Rodríguez enters. First substitution for Lecce.15:23

63 ‘ Coulibaly for Parma enters the area from the left and tries a cross that becomes a shot: no problem for Gabriel who controls the ball to go high on his own goal.15:21

61 ‘ Del Prato exits, Busi enters. Second substitution for Parma.15:20

61 ‘ Benedyczak comes out, English enters. First substitution for Parma.15:19

59 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LECCE! Cross in the center for Coda who still tries to score, but Danilo’s slip neutralizes the Giallorossi striker.15:19

58 ‘ Parma responds immediately with Tutino who enters the area on the right and tries a shot at the far post, a conclusion rejected for a corner.15:16

56 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LECCE! Baroni’s team does not stop, the ball arrives in the area as usual Coda pulls right, but once again finds Buffon ready to repel with a diving save to his right.15:15

54 ‘ WARNED Strefezza! Hard foul of the Giallorossi player on Vazquez.15:13

54 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LECCE! Di Mariano sprints on the left wing, tries the cross at the near post where Coda arrives with a nice header and a great response from Buffon diving to deflect the shot.15:13

52 ‘ Lecce responds immediately with Gargiulo who shoots from outside the area with the left, Danilo intervenes to close in a corner kick.15:10

49 ‘ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! Crusaders’ corner: Cross in the center where Juric arrives who hits her in the chest with the ball coming out just outside.15:08

47 ‘ Parma immediately under pressure to try to score goals. Lecce that lowers to defend.15:06

45 ‘ The second half of LECCE-PARMA 4-0 begins. First ball touched by the guests.15:05

Maresca will have to motivate his team in the locker room to find a difficult reaction after the four goals conceded. Parma had started well with a few opportunities for Vazquez, then suffered attacks from Lecce with some defensive inattention. It will be a spectacular second half at Via del Mare.14:50

There is no story in this first half between Lecce and Parma. The hosts make the match after a good start for the Crusaders. Coda scores the first goal suggesting the assist to Gargiulo, then a penalty awarded with the VAR for the brace of the Giallorossi attacker. Maresca’s team tries to react, but Lecce still scores with a great goal from Strefezza. At the end Coda takes the ball in defense and goes to score his hat-trick.14:49

45 ‘+ 1’ End of the first half of LECCE-PARMA 4-0. The team of Barons rampant at the Via del Mare.14:47

45 ‘ The referee allows 1 minute of recovery before half-time.14:46

44 ‘ GOAL! LECCE-Parma 4-0. Massimo Coda Network. Gabriel serves Coda who makes 80 meters of the field, reaches the edge of the Parma area takes an angled low shot and makes a hat-trick with the left. Look at the card of the player Massimo Coda14:45

42 ‘ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! Vazquez controls very well and serves Del Prato in depth, on the left, who tries the shot from an angled distance that comes out.14:44

40 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LECCE! Baroni’s team is rampant: Di Mariano flies to the left, then puts in the center for Coda who with a header directs towards the goal, but Buffon stretches out and blocks the ball.14:41

37 ‘ GOAL! LECCE-Parma 3-0. Strefezza Network! Before the shot from outside the area by Coda that engages Buffon, the Parma goalkeeper rejects, Strefezza takes it in the area who throws on Danilo, then recovers again on the left, turns and mock Buffon at the far post with a great goal. Look at the player’s profile Gabriel Strefezza14:38

33 ‘ WARNED Lucioni! The Giallorossi defender stops Tutino’s counterattack.14:37

31 ‘ GOAL! LECCE-Parma 2-0. Network on a penalty by Massimo Coda. Penalty beaten by Coda to the right of Buffon, the Parma goalkeeper guesses the corner but fails to intervene. Look at the card of the player Massimo Coda14:33

30 ‘ PENALTY LECCE! Referee Ghersini goes to the VAR to review a touch of Del Prato’s sliding hand who had closed Strefezza’s cross for a corner. After the review, no doubts for the race director.14:32

28 ‘ Strefezza tries to run away on the right, but Cobbaut knocks him out with a kick. Dangerous penalty for Lecce.14:30

25 ‘ Baroni’s team now appears crushed in defense and struggles to get out because Parma press very high. Maresca’s men are looking for a draw.14:26

22 ‘ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! From the development of the Crusaders’ corner, the ball reaches Franco Vazquez outside the area, who adjusts the ball and tries a shot that comes out very slightly on the side of Gabriel’s goal.14:24

21 ‘ PARMA OPPORTUNITY! Sohm frees the right from the edge of the area directly into the goal, a decisive deviation of a Lecce defender for a corner.14:23

20 ‘ A Lecce in confidence moves to the opposing half of the field under constant pressure on Parma who tries to restart to grab the equalizer.14:20

16 ‘ GOAL! LECCE-Parma 1-0! Massimo Coda Network. The same Lecce striker widens to the left for Gargiulo who enters the area and puts Coda on the far post who beats Buffon with his head. Look at the card of the player Massimo Coda14:17

13 ‘ Lecce punishment: Barreca goes with the left to turn looking for the space above the barrier, the ball ends up high and well controlled by Buffon.14:16

11 ‘ Lecce and Parma are now studying, possession is being made in midfield, but neither of them tries to attack.14:16

8 ‘ Lecce’s first ring with Mario Gargiulo who moves the ball to the left trying to finish, but the shot is too high, no problem for Buffon.14:09

6 ‘ Coulibaly risks being warned because he stops Lecce’s restart with Strefezza. Referee Ghersini verbally reminds the Parma defender.14:07

5 ‘ Lecce in difficulty, even Di Mariano is back in defense to close Benedyczak in a corner kick.14:06

4 ‘ Parma makes the ball go round trying to build the action from below to attack the hosts. Lecce, however, defends itself well by closing all spaces.14:05

2′ Lecce fans immediately make themselves heard with their incessant chants in support of Marco Baroni’s team.14:02

The first half of LECCE-PARMA begins. The referee Davide Ghersini of the AIA section of Bassano del Grappa directs the challenge.14:01

Coulibaly is back as owner in the Maresca team. Tutino takes back his starting position and joins Benedyczak, author of the winning goal against Vicenza.13:59

Baroni confirms his 4-3-3 form and compared to the match against Cosenza he only confirms Lucioni in the defense line, in fact on the flanks there will be Gendrey and Barreca, complete the Dermaku department. Space for Hjulmand and Gargiulo in midfield while all confirmed in attack.13:50

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-5-2 for Parma: Buffon; Osorio, Danilo, Coulibaly; Del Prato, Vazquez, Sohm, Juric, Cobbaut; Tutino, Benedyczak. Available: Colombi, Turk, Balogh, Busi, Traore, Man, Inglese, Bonny, Iacoponi, Mihaila.13:47

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-3-3 for Lecce: Gabriel; Gendrey, Lucioni, Dermaku, Barreca; Majer, Hjulmand, Gargiulo; Strefezza, Coda, Di Mariano. Available: Bleve, Gallo, Calabresi, Bjarnason, Meccariello, Blin, Bjorkengren, Paganini, Listkowski, Helgason, Rodriguez, Olivieri.13:46

A real big match of the category between Lecce and Parma. After a slow start, Maresca’s team now has 16 points in the standings and wants to undermine the hosts who have 20 points and are in fourth place.13:44

From the Via del Mare stadium everything is ready for the Lecce-Parma match, valid for the twelfth day of Serie BKT.13:43