Lecce – Reggina: 2-0 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of this match with us, see you at the next Serie B match!18:12

The positive moment of the Salento continues. In fact, 15 consecutive useful results for the Giallorossi, protagonists of another important performance. For Reggina di Aglietti, still in great trouble in front of goal, it is instead the fourth defeat in a row.18:12

In the next championship match, Lecce will play away against Pisa while Reggina will host Alessandria at Granillo.18:10

90 ‘+ 4’ OVER! LECCE-REGGINA 2-0. Goals decide in the first half of Gargiulo and in the recovery of Majer.18:10

90 ‘+ 4’ Lecce works with the stopwatch and freezes the ball near the flag.18:09

90 ‘+ 3’ Di Chiara proposes in the middle, Tumminello tries to turn his head by hitting wide to the side.18:08

90 ‘+ 2’ Galabinov closed by Dermaku who opposes the Bulgarian’s shot and avoids the danger by freeing without frills.18:08

90 ‘+ 1’ Galabinov too cumbersome ball and chain, he turns in the area with dexterity without finding support from his teammates as he tripled.18:07

90 ‘ Four minutes of recovery.18:05

89 ‘ Interesting cross placed in the center by Di Chiara, Gallo wards off the threat.18:05

88 ‘ Rodriguez sows panic in the penalty area by engaging Turati. Subsequently, pressed by Hetemaj, the Spaniard is stopped for a corner.18:03

87 ‘ Tumminello leads the counterattack, Galabinov receives the ball from him but slows down the maneuver only to get a foul from 35 meters.18:02

86 ‘ LECCE REPLACEMENT: Hjulmand comes out, Helgason enters.18:01

85 ‘ LECCE REPLACEMENT: Exit Strefezza, Enter Listkowski.18:01

84 ‘ He tries to break through Gendrey in the heart of the penalty area, Di Chiara effectively opposes him and takes the ball cleanly from him.18:00

83 ‘ Hjulmand badly clears his shot from the edge of the area.17:58

81 ‘ Lecce waits in their own half, Reggina takes pride in pushing forward in search of the goal.17:57

79 ‘ Head-off tried by Galabinov, a docile ball that ends up in Gabriel’s hands.17:55

78 ‘ REGGINA OPPORTUNITY! Sudden first intention shot by Ricci, Gabriel overtakes himself and sends the ball for a corner.17:54

77 ‘ LECCE REPLACEMENT: Di Mariano exits, Rodríguez enters.17:53

77 ‘ LECCE REPLACEMENT: Majer exits, Blin enters.17:52

76 ‘ The free kick kicked by Di Mariano is too central and comfortable for Turati to take.17:52

75 ‘ REGGINA REPLACEMENT: Rivas exits, Liotti enters.17:50

73 ‘ Very fragmented match with many referees’ whistles to interrupt the game.17:48

71 ‘ REGGINA REPLACEMENT: Exit Crisetig, enter Bianchi.17:46

71 ‘ REGGINA REPLACEMENT: Cortinovis exits, Tumminello enters.17:46

70 ‘ Galabinov, later pinched offside, does not find the mirror close to Gabriel.17:46

67 ‘ Adjapong’s providential slide on the development of a Lecce counterattack in an open field in 3 vs 1.17:42

66 ‘ Cortinovis struggles in the strait and tries a dirty shot for a corner.17:41

65 ‘ Olivieri’s foul push on the near post to a Reggina defender on the development of a nice ball served by Gendrey.17:40

63 ‘ Adjapong’s cross from the trocar hits Olivieri and ends up in a corner kick.17:39

61 ‘ GOAL! LECCE-Reggina 2-0. Majer’s network. Well primed by Strefezza, Majer finds a central corridor on percussion to puncture the host defense and beat Turati face to face. Look at the player’s card Zan Majer17:37

60 ‘ REGGINA REPLACEMENT: Montalto exits, Galabinov enters.17:36

60 ‘ REGGINA REPLACEMENT: Exit Bellomo, enter Ricci.17:35

59 ‘ Rivas first intentioned to try to make the bank for Montalto who, in the penalty area, arrived late and hit an opponent.17:35

58 ‘ Dermaku’s stomp on Hetemaj, the game is going bad.17:33

56 ‘ WARNED Di Mariano for a foul committed against Hetemaj.17:32

55 ‘ WARNED Hetemaj for a falling kick to Di Mariano.17:31

55 ‘ WARNED Cionek for protests.17:31

53 ‘ Strefezza looks for the second post without finding the right round.17:29

52 ‘ Crisetig’s fanning is read well by the Lecce rearguard.17:28

50 ‘ It continues to be crushed behind Reggina.17:25

48 ‘ Adjapong quickly closed for a corner on Gendrey’s cross with Di Mariano lurking at the far post.17:23

47 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LECCE! The conclusion from the dirty distance of Olivieri goes out on the bottom. 17:22

46 ‘ THE RECOVERY BEGINS, it restarts from 1-0 in the first half.17:18

Lecce will have to try to find the same offensive feeling with Olivieri that they had with Coda forward and keep the game in hand as they did in the first 45 minutes. For Reggina it will be important to grow in terms of quality in the middle of the field and exponentially raise the center of gravity to try to create more chances after a first half lacking in scoring chances.17:09

Good impact in the match for Lecce right from the start. After some good orchestrated action, the Giallorossi unlock the partial thanks to Gargiulo’s goal on the perfect side of Coda. The guests, on the other hand, make themselves not very dangerous around Gabriel.17:04

45 ‘+ 2’ FIRST HALF END: Lecce-Reggina 1-0. Gargiulo’s goal is decided by Coda’s assist.17:03

45 ‘+ 2’ OPPORTUNITY LECCE! Number in the Strefezza strait that creates the gap in a handkerchief and kicks off a few centimeters from the intersection of the poles.17:03

45 ‘+ 1’ Di Mariano limps off the pitch momentarily after a hard game play.17:02

45 ‘ One minute of recovery.17:00

44 ‘ Dangerous cross in the center of Bellomo from the trocar, Gendrey anticipates everyone with his head.17:00

43 ‘ LECCE REPLACEMENT: Coda comes out, Olivieri enters.16:58

41 ‘ Physical problem for Coda, returning today to the starting eleven.16:56

40 ‘ Di Mariano makes a cross from the back, Di Chiara with a header thwarts the threat.16:56

38 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LECCE! Concluding with Coda in a spin, Turati stretches out and blocks the ball.16:56

36 ‘ Cionek, pressed by Coda, perfects the disengagement and sweeps the ball.16:52

35 ‘ Rivas slips away on Lucioni, his rear cross is easy prey for the Giallorossi defense.16:50

33 ‘ Back to goal, Gargiulo is well contained on the edge of the penalty area by Cortinovis.16:49

32 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LECCE! Head shot well addressed by Dermaku, Turati flies and smanaccia for a corner.16:47

31 ‘ AMONITE Crisetig for a foul committed on Strefezza.16:46

29 ‘ Reggina tries to react and shows up with Rivas.16:45

27 ‘ GOAL! LECCE-Reggina 1-0. Network of Gargiulo. Sponda di Coda, able to pack the assist for Gargiulo, who comes out behind everyone and pushes the ball into the bag. Look at the player’s card Mario Gargiulo16:46

24 ‘ A bit of confusion in the middle of the field and little precision in the passages.16:41

22 ‘ REGGINA OPPORTUNITY! Sponda di Montalto, Cortinovis tries a lob to jump over the goalkeeper and touches the goal.16:38

19 ‘ Reggina tries to get out of the shell and make herself threatening in Gabriel’s parts.16:35

18 ‘ Caught offside Coda on Gendrey’s long cast.16:33

16 ‘ Hetemaj, able to uproot the ball from Dermaku, serves Bellomo who tries to wedge himself into the area but is stopped at a corner kick.16:33

15 ‘ Punishment decreed in the heart of midfield for a foul by Hjulmand on Bellomo.16:30

13 ‘ Crisetig with a head takes refuge for a corner on the cross well brushed by Di Mariano.16:29

12 ‘ The hosts keep possession of the ball pending some outcome.16:27

10 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LECCE! Majer collects a rebound on Gargiulo’s shot and a few meters from the goalkeeper does not frame the mirror by kicking to the side.16:27

9 ‘ Strefezza cleans up the area after an attempt by Rivas from a tight angle walled up by the Giallorossi cage.16:25

7 ‘ Lecce tries to make themselves dangerous by orchestrating their actions on the left axis with Gallo and Di Mariano.16:23

5 ‘ Excellent job covering Adjapong who goes to shield a cross from Gallo on the left side.16:20

4 ‘ Sparks between Hetemaj and Di Mariano with the game stopped, previously whistled a foul committed against Bellomo.16:21

3 ‘ Coda hits Hetemaj in the face with a slap, the Reggina midfielder gets up a few seconds later.16:21

2′ Unrealistic shot tested from distance by Di Mariano.16:17

1 ‘ LET’S GO! The first half of Lecce-Reggina begins. The first ball is managed by the Apulians.16:14

Manuel Volpi directs the meeting assisted by the assistants Pietro Dei Giudici and Luca Mondin. The fourth official is Davide Moriconi. The Var couple is formed by Luigi Nasca and Pasquale Capaldo.14:42

Two novelties in the starting lineup of Aglietti: Adjapong and Bellomo from the first minute, Lakicevic and Laribi start from the bench.15:33

Baroni chooses Coda in attack near Di Mariano and sends Olivieri to the bench. Confirmed Hjulmand and Majer in midfield.15:32

The Apulians have won six of the eight matches played against Reggina in Serie B. The balance sheet is completed by a draw (2-2 in the most recent match, last May) and a defeat (2-1 in February 1997).14:42

Lecce are unbeaten in their first seven home games of this league and may not suffer any defeat in their first eight, for the first time, in Serie B since the 2002/03 tournament.14:41

REGGINA (4-3-3) OFFICIAL FORMATION: Turati – Adjapong, Cionek, Regini, Di Chiara – Crisetig, Hetemaj, Cortinovis – Bellomo, Rivas, Montalto. Available: Micai, Lakicevic, Liotti, Loiacono, Stavropoulos, Bianchi, Gavioli, Laribi, Ricci, Denis, Galabinov, Tumminello. Herds Alfredo Aglietti.15:24

LECCE (4-3-3) OFFICIAL TRAINING: Gabriel – Gendrey, Lucioni, Dermaku, Gallo – Hjulmand, Majer, Gargiulo – Strefezza, Coda, Di Mariano. Available: Bleve, Samooja, Meccariello, Olivieri, Helgason, Bjarnason, Listkowski, Björkengren, Blin, Barreca, Calabresi, Rodriguez. Herdsman Marco Baroni.15:32

The guests, with 22 points in the league, come from three consecutive defeats.14:41

The hosts, returning from their convincing away success against SPAL, have collected 14 consecutive useful results.14:41

At the Via del Mare stadium everything is ready for Lecce-Reggina, a match valid for the 16th matchday of Serie B.14:40