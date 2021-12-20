Lecce, second positive at Covid in the team group: match postponed with Vicenza

After the Lecce registered a second positive at Covid in their own team group, it was the internal challenge with Vicenza has been postponed valid for the 18th matchday of Serie B scheduled for this evening (Monday) at 20.30. This the press release from the Serie B League: “Lega B takes note of the communication from the local health authority of Lecce, concerning the ‘Certificate of collective quarantine with prohibition to move’, with which the Department of Hygiene and Health Prevention of Desio has a fiduciary quarantine has been arranged for the Salentines at home with absolute prohibition of movement for subjects qualified as close contacts in a positive COVID case, with consequent prohibition to carry out competitive sports activities scheduled for 12/20/2021 or any other sporting activity until 12/22/2021 , ordered the postponement of the Lecce-LRVicenza match, scheduled for Monday 20 December, at another date“. The postponement comes after that of the match between Benevento and Monza, due to the cases of postivity of the Lombard team who was unable to travel. To address the issue Covid emergency as a whole, one has been called Lega Assembly for December 23rd. A decision will be made on the days scheduled for 26 and 29 December.