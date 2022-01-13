Lecce-Vicenza is again at risk: the situation

The race between Lecce And Vicenza scheduled at the Via del Mare Stadium tomorrow night it could be postponed as happened last December 20.

This time the increase in covid infections concerns the guest team group, hit by as many as 12 further positivity emerged following molecular tests that took place in the last 4 days.

The data in question could result in a intervention of the Vicenza ASL, called to monitor a developing situation.

The lanerossi from the program they should leave for Salento tomorrow morning on a private charter following a further round of pads.

What could the next scenarios be?

If the ASL were to communicate the ban on moving to the Venetian company, the request in question would be forwarded to Lega B, which would be called upon to establish the possible postponement of the match.

If League B does not approve the request for postponement, Lecce would be required to appear on the pitch anyway, winning (momentarily) at the table. The ball would then pass to the Sports Judge who, given the precedents, could cancel the result by ordering the postponement of the match. A situation that is the mirror image of what happened recently in Serie A with Bologna-Inter.

At the moment no official communication has arrived in Via Colonnello Costadura, therefore the race remains scheduled for tomorrow.

Official measures are expected in the next few hours.