Leclerc: “Braked by an engine problem. There was no torque”

The start of the weekend of the Mexican Grand Prix was certainly not easy for Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver crashed out of the last corner after a few minutes from via delle Libera 1 on the Hermanos Rodriguez track in Mexico City.

In the impact with the barriers, the rear wing of SF21 number 16 broke and this forced the Monegasque to remain in the pits for about 30 minutes. This means losing a quarter of your time available to prepare the car during the first two free practice sessions.

In the second, however, Leclerc was free of errors, but the lap time was not excellent. In the end he had to settle for the seventh overall performance, beaten not only by his teammate, but also by Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri AT02.

At the end of Free Practice 2, the Ferrari driver’s statements followed those of his teammate, Carlos Sainz. Both talked about a very competitive AlphaTauri. On Mexican Friday even faster than the two Reds.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“We came here thinking we would be pretty competitive, but in reality the AlphaTauri look very competitive. The riders who have Honda engines, in general, seem to be going very fast. And we know McLaren will be there too. So tomorrow the fight will be. serrata “.

During free practice, Leclerc also had to deal with a small technical problem regarding the engine of his car. According to Charles, this is a minor fault.

“The engine problem? There are things that I didn’t like today, things that bothered me in driving, but nothing too big. We can control everything, so they are not big problems, just more difficulties to drive in today’s conditions in which was the track “.

Leclerc then went into more detail, indicating how the problems were revealed when accelerating out of corners. Therefore a lack of torque, of acceleration in a crucial phase, especially on a track with the characteristics of the Mexican one.

“The problem? It seemed like there was a little bit of torque out of the corners, lack of acceleration. But, as I said, nothing too big.”

“I’m not sure it was a problem related to the track altitude. We will talk about it in the debriefings. The team knows what it is, but I’m not aware of it yet,” concluded Leclerc.