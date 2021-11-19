Leclerc: “By working well we can beat Norris”

After the Russian Grand Prix at the end of September, Charles Leclerc occupied seventh position in the championship standings, 35 points behind Lando Norris, who was fourth at the time.

With the arrival of the ‘revisited’ power unit in the hybrid part, Leclerc has changed pace, and in the last four races he has obtained two fifths and two fourth places, for a total of 44 points.

Norris, overtaken in the meantime by Sergio Perez, is now within Charles’ reach (the two are separated by only three lengths) and the Monegasque expects to be able to finish the World Championship in fifth position, a ‘first of the others’ title that only a month and a half ago it seemed like an out of reach goal.

But the milestone at which Leclerc cares the most is Ferrari’s third final position in the Constructors’ classification, a placement that would certify the growth of the Scuderia in 2021 and above all give morale for next year.

A downhill finish, even if Charles will tackle the Losail circuit without having had the opportunity to try it on the simulator and with a few hours less sleep than usual.

Charles, you have Lando in your sights. Overtaking in sight?

“If we do good teamwork, and we don’t make big mistakes, I’m confident we can do it. It won’t change my life if I finish fifth or sixth in the world championship, but I always try to extract everything the car can give and take every opportunity I have to do something special. Obviously I hope that starting next year we will be able to fight for the top positions ”.

We have seen a remarkable consistency on your part in the last few races. Do you think both you and the team are getting the most out of the car at this stage of the season?

“Yes, the last few races have been very positive for the whole team, and with both cars. Mexico and Brazil are two tracks on which I struggled in the past, but I still managed to do a good race, and in the end that’s what counts. So yes, I’m very happy with the last few races and I can’t wait for these last three Grands Prix to try to do everything perfectly in the hope of being able to confirm ourselves in third place in the constructors’ championship ”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How important is third place in the constructors’ championship for the team?

“Third place in the Constructors’ classification is very important to me, rather than fifth in the one reserved for the drivers, because I think it would be a demonstration of how much we have grown as a team. If we look back on last season, well, it was a very, very difficult year for the team, and I’m really happy to see that after all the work the team has done both on site and on the track the results are coming. I think it is important for all of us to be able to get that third place among the constructors, it would also be a nice boost of confidence in view of 2022 ”.

This weekend you will be tackling a new track. Tell us about the learning process of a brand new circuit.

“I have to say that I don’t feel very prepared compared to other similar occasions, because this season’s calendar has been very busy and I have not returned to Europe since I left for the United States Grand Prix. So I didn’t have the chance to test the track in the simulator, and I’ll have to find out tomorrow when I get out of the pits. Yesterday I took a bike ride, tonight I will do others, and in the meantime I have seen a few onboard videos which are always a good help. However, we have three free practice sessions available, so there will be time to get familiar with the track ”.

How many laps do you think it will take you to find a good rhythm?

“I think we will all go gradually, so it is difficult to give a number of laps. Probably between 15 and 20 are needed to have the right references, then we will give our best in qualifying “.

Stroll pointed out that three consecutive races with different time zones are a considerable problem. Do you have the same feelings?

“Honestly yes. I usually sleep very well, and even as soon as I arrived here in Doha I had no problem falling asleep, at 10:30 pm I was already in bed. But at 4 in the morning I woke up unable to sleep anymore, and clearly when the afternoon begins the tiredness arrives, let’s say what time I would like to be in bed! However in the end it gets over it, I still have one night to get used to this time zone and everything will be fine. Then as soon as the adrenaline kicks in, I’m pretty sure the tiredness will feel less, but it’s probably the trio of races I’ve heard the most in my career. “

What do you do when you wake up at 4 in the morning? Go to the gym?

“Ninth! I’m just trying to fall asleep again, but sadly I can’t. You close your eyes and tell yourself ‘I have to try to sleep’, but you can’t, so you end up waiting for the time to go to the track ”.