Leclerc fifth and Sainz sixth- Corriere.it

It was the hardest weekend of my career, this victory seems to me to be the first. I dedicate it to my dad who gave me the strength to believe in it, he commentedor Lewis wrapped in the green-gold flag. Ferrari brought home valuable points by beating McLaren for third constructors place: Leclerc fifth after a tense duel at the start of team mate Carlos Sainz, immediately behind.

a resounding success for Hamilton, and a tremendous blow for a Red Bull that was waiting for an easy double and instead Bottas and not Perez climbed onto the podium. It might not basto win Hamilton for the eighth title (three races to go), but whatever happens, the Brazilian GP 2021 will be remembered as one of the highest peaks in Formula 1, 71 laps of incredible intensity, perhaps the most beautiful feat of Hamilton. Who had already recovered 15 positions in the mini GP on Saturday and then today after a start as a phenomenon that went hunting for Verstappen devouring him.

Two monstrous comebacks, the overtaking that can change the championship takes place at 58 ride on Verstappen, he had already tried it before on passage 48 in turn 4 but the Dutchman had closed it hard. For the commissioners it was a normal race maneuver, another episode to fuel the furious controversy between Mercedes and Red Bull.

Now Christian Horner’s team he is really afraid, the power expressed by Hamilton’s new engine was devastating: the power units are squeezed to the limit, the problem that after a couple of races they lose power and reliability. The all-in of Toto Wolff’s team worked, Hamilton came out as reborn from the Interlagos podium. The place where he won his first title, way back in 2008, breaking Felipe Massa’s dreams at the last lap. The former Ferrari driver Interlagos to congratulate, like all those who love this sport.