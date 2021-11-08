Leclerc fifth and Sainz sixth- Corriere.it

Max Verstappen flies to the World Cup, to pave the way for him in Mexico Valtteri Bottas. Friendly fire on Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes front row – born as a surprise – collapses at the first corner. The Dutchman runs away for 71 laps, he probably would have won anyway such was the superiority of Red Bull in the high ground, but he would never have expected a gift from the Finn. Which leaves a gap open and ends up hugging the teammate, then spins and falls to the bottom. It happens when you have a fired at home, Valtteri will go to Alfa. His defense? I couldn’t have done any other maneuvers. I was convinced I had Lewis behind, I was thinking of giving him the wake. But Toto Wolff took it badly: A mistake harmful to the World Championship, at the first corner should not happen.

A similar scene was seen in Monza three years ago, then the protagonist was another Finn. Kimi Raikkonen – to whom Ferrari had just communicated that in 2019 he would have to give way to Charles Leclerc – did nothing to help Sebastian Vettel against Hamilton, who then won the race by building the escape for the fifth title. It seems a bygone era when the British ruled unrivaled, in Mexico the gap of more than 16 seconds from the winner and the desperate defense in the final by Sergio Perez to save second place show that Red Bull is now in another category. I gave it my all but they were really too strong, just too fast for us, explains Hamilton. Not over even if the heavy gap (-19 in the standings for Hamilton) with four GPs still to run, but the signs are clear. The road to the title is still very long – admits Verstappen -, it is going well, but everything can change very quickly. Also the allied calendar, on Sunday we go to Brazil, another track favorable to the characteristics of Red Bull and to the spectacular and now very lucid driving of the number 33.

Ferrari observes the duel, they expected to be much more competitive on the highest F1 circuit in the world (2,200 meters) but reality has denied the simulations already in qualifying. Yes, we thought Mexico was better suited to us, to go better. But at least it was a “useful” race, replies team principal Mattia Binotto, remained in Maranello to follow the GP from the remote garage. Useful for the minimum goal of the championship, the third place in the constructors returned to the Reds.