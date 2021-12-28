Leclerc, goodbye to number 16 on the Ferrari of 2022? – News

The mongeasco has always been in his career he had chosen to run the number 7, his favorite from karts to Formula 3. An option that he could not take into consideration when he moved to Formula 1 in 2018, making his debut in the top category with the Alfa Romeo team.

The 7 lucky charm

The 7 had in fact already been taken by Kimi, as well as the 10 by Pierre Gasly at the then Toro Rosso. So Charles four years ago had to tack on 16: “It was my third option: I would have preferred the 7 but it is from Kimi Raikkonen or the 10 but Pierre Gasly already has it. Let’s say that the 16th is my birthday and it’s close to Jules Bianchi’s 17th ”. And now according to rumors from Maranello, Leclerc is really thinking about a new one change of number seen the farewell to the Finnish Circus.

It is no coincidence that the 7 is a very special number for the Red, used for the first time in the 1953 British GP on Luigi Villoresi’s 500 and then taken to victory twice by John Surtees, in the 1963 and 1964 German GPs. Ferrari number 7 there were Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen precisely. Seven are also the titles won by Michael Schumacher career, just like Hamilton. Not just any Ferrari driver. The question is therefore legitimate: will Charles return to racing with number 7 in Ferrari for the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship?