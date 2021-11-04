Leclerc: “I think we will be competitive” – ​​F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Fourth in Monza, Turkey and Austin. Removed the bitter parenthesis of Sochi, when a strategic choice badly managed by him and the team turned a potential podium into a disaster, Charles Leclerc in the last few races he has always come within a whisker of the top-3. There has never been an opportunity to materialize, for various reasons, but the feeling is that now Ferrari has really returned to being the third force on the field, behind Red Bull and Mercedes. The goal of the Monegasque and of the entire Maranello team is to demonstrate it also in the world championship standings, where for the moment McLaren remains on the third step of the podium with just three and a half points ahead.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the Mexican GP weekend, the Principality native stressed that in theory the high-altitude race should favor the Cavallino’s SF21. Realism, however, also imposes the need to recognize that the first four positions should be unattainable because they are the prerogative of the Verstappen-Perez and Hamilton-Bottas couples. “On paper it is a good track, but we are too far from Mercedes and Red Bull”He clarified. As for the head-to-head with McLaren, the # 16 – chasing Norris also in the drivers’ standings – appeared much more confident. “Our high downforce package has always performed well. We brought it here too. That’s why I think we will be competitive “ concluded Leclerc.