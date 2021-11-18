Leclerc: “I’ll discover the track tomorrow” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The last few races showed a Charles Leclerc different, less exuberant on the flying lap, to the point of being beaten by Carlos Sainz. The Monegasque, however, was redone in the race, with help from the wall Ferrari (which gave him back his position in Mexico) and merits on the track (overtaking against his teammate in Brazil). Track that Leclerc will have to know ‘on the pitch’, that of Qatar. Losail is an unknown for everyone and Ferrari needs quick learning and solid performance to buffer the predictable reaction of the McLaren, finished with 31.5 points in the constructors’ standings.

So Leclerc spoke at the press conference: “We are arriving well this weekend. The last two weekends went well on Sunday, even if they were circuits on which we have suffered in recent years and actually even on these occasions I struggled more than normal, especially in qualifying, which is one of my strengths. But the races went well and I’m very happy, especially for the team. Now we will continue to push and I hope this track suits my driving style even better. I only did one lap of the track on my bike yesterday, then that’s enough, I didn’t even have time to go home between Brazil and Qatar, I will discover the route tomorrow. I like the track, it looks exciting and fun. There are a lot of medium-high speed corners, they are the ones I like best to tackle especially with these F1 cars, I can’t wait to race“.