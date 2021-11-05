Leclerc: “In Mexico we aim high, but we are realistic”

Charles Leclerc confirmed, without too many words, that expectations at Ferrari on the eve of the Mexico City weekend are good. On a track where the setups are aimed at seeking the maximum aerodynamic downforce possible, Ferrari expects to have a few more cards to play, even if Leclerc himself, teased about the possibility of being able to see him in the Mercedes-Red Bull area, pulled the brake: “they are too far ahead”.

The goal is to leave Mexico ahead of McLaren in the Constructors’ classification, a target that Charles judged to be achievable. The eighteenth stage of the 2021 calendar will obviously also see another episode of the internal confrontation between Leclerc himself and Sainz, a duel that now sees the Monegasque ahead of 5.5 points. While waiting to be able to fight for more prestigious goals, Charles has confirmed that he wants to finish the season in front of his teammate, and it could not be otherwise.

Do you think Ferrari is experiencing a moment of positive momentum?

“Yes, we had some good races, and in particular the one in Austin was a very good race especially because it arrived on a track where we did not expect to be more competitive than McLaren, which are our main rivals this season in the end. . I think the result of the last race is a confirmation that we are working in the right direction, and if we continue on this path it will be positive especially in the future. But we have to keep our heads down and keep working ”.

Today you are just three and a half points behind McLaren in the Constructors’ classification. Do you think that overtaking can come soon?

“We are still chasing them, and I think it will be a very close and not at all easy confrontation. We are working well as a team, since the beginning of the year every time we have brought new things to the track they have always confirmed a step forward, and it is an aspect that encourages. We have to try to do everything perfectly until the end of the season, and I think we will have the chance to finish ahead of them at the end of the championship ”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

What do you expect from this weekend? Did 2019 come back to your mind when you started from pole position here in Mexico?

“On paper it should be a more favorable track for us than Austin, but it is also true that this year we have seen both good and bad surprises compared to expectations on the eve, so it is important to stay focused on work. But it should be a favorable track for us in the context of confrontation with our direct rivals. I like the track itself very much, it is a strange track due to the altitude, it slips a lot despite using the maximum aerodynamic load possible. Regarding 2019… it was a good year, we started from pole even though we had finished qualifying in second position, but today we are not fighting for the same goals ”.

What makes you think that you will do better on this track?

“This season our high downforce package has always worked quite well, we have seen it in Munich as well as in Budapest, and I believe it will be the same on this track as well.”

Do you think this weekend could be a great opportunity to be there to play it with Red Bull and Mercedes?

“I like optimism, but I think you also have to be realistic. It is true that this track should be favorable for us, but not to the point of bringing us into the fight with Red Bull and Mercedes, they are too far ahead, it is not our goal. The target is trying to be in front of McLaren, then obviously if there is the opportunity to do something special I will certainly not back down. But on paper at the moment this seems like an impossible goal ”.

Does it have a particular meaning for you to be able to finish the season ahead of Sainz in the championship standings?

“I would say yes, there is a good battle with Carlos, we have been pushing each other since the beginning of the season and I wish it were for a bit more exciting positions. This year we will try to focus on putting the team in third place, then … The goal of every driver is always to beat his teammate and I am no exception so I will be happier if I finish the season ahead to Carlos rather than behind, that’s for sure ”.