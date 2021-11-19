Leclerc: “Long runs are already good” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

On the first day of free practice in Qatar the Ferrari did not shine from the point of view of the ranking. In fact, especially in PL2, the two single-seaters from Maranello were confined to the second half of the group, with Carlos Sainz tenth and Charles Leclerc even 13th. Numbers that could appear worrying, even in terms of a duel with McLaren, especially when compared with the excellent shape shown by Lando Norris’ papaya car, fifth at the end of the evening session. In reality, however, commenting on his day on the track, Leclerc himself appeared very confident about the work done by the Maranello team.

“I had a lot of fun driving in Losail – it’s a nice track – recognized the Monegasque – I always find changes interesting and I like it when there is something new on the calendar. Today we put together quite a few laps with the two cars, and this allowed us to get to know the characteristics of the circuit better and to collect as much data as possible. Now we will focus mainly on the qualification given that our long runs are already pretty good – added the # 16 red again, thus implicitly explaining the reason for an uninspiring timesheet for the reds – for the flying lap it will be essential to be able to balance the first and last sectors as much as possible so as to limit the overheating of the tires caused by the high temperatures that are the norm here “.