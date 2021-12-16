Leclerc positive for covid, his health conditions

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship ended last Sunday, with the heart-pounding epilogue full of poisons and controversies that gave the title to Max Verstappen at the expense of Lewis Hamilton. Then there were the two days of testing, again in Abu Dhabi, to try the new Pirelli tires next year. So the break the lines for that however Charles Leclerc it coincided with bad news on his return to Europe: it turned out positive for covid. The Maranello team announced it.

Charles Leclerc positive for covid, as is the Monegasque driver

Charles Leclerc tested positive for Covid-19 after having carried out the swab on his return to Europe from Abu Dhabi where he had closed the season with the last race and tests. To communicate it was the Ferrari in the evening today through a tweet on his official account where he made known the health conditions of the Monegasque driver.

“The Scuderia Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, tested positive for Covid-19. According to the protocols required by the FIA ​​and the team, Charles carried out the checks on his return from Abu Dhabi. He is fine, isolated at home and has only mild symptoms ”.

Leclerc relapsed on covid, when he was positive

It is not the first time that Charles Leclerc is positive in the various tests that the Monegasque driver has carried out during his activity, in the race weekends, in this 2021. Right at the beginning of the year, in January, therefore with the engines off, Leclerc had tested positive for the first time, always with symptoms mild and managing to heal quickly. Charles is also vaccinated with a double dose, waiting for the third booster. He will pass the isolation in his Monaco.

F1, Leclerc infected in Abu Dhabi after Mazepin

Leclerc had finished his season in Abu Dhabi by closing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 10th place, thus losing the three-way fight for 5th place in the Drivers’ World Championship. Sainz arrived on the podium. Then on Tuesday Leclerc got back on the SF21 for the last time to participate in tests with the new 18-inch Pirelli tires.

Precisely in Abu Dhabi, between Saturday and Sunday he tested positive for covid Nikita Mazepin. The Russian Haas driver was thus unable to take part in the last race of the year. Going back a few weeks it had been Kimi Raikkonen to skip the double engagement in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix and Monza for the Italian Grand Prix replaced by Robert Kubica.

