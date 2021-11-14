Leclerc: “Race managed well and driven well” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

A San Paolo Grand Prix in the name of redemption for Charles Leclerc. After a sprint qualifying not up to Carlos Sainz, the race was all on another level both at the start and in terms of pace with both compounds used. The Monegasque finished ahead of his teammate in fifth position after a first real battle on the track between the two on the first lap, despite the gap between Mercedes and Red Bull is still too wide to be contained.

“After yesterday’s difficult race, I knew I had to improve my driving and that’s what I did – said Leclerc – Today was a great race. I had a good start and a good first lap, then I thought about managing the tires well until the end. Nothing special, so. Carlos and I were quite quicker than our direct rivals, as I said it was just a management race, managed well and – this time – driven well ”.

“What happened yesterday is not something out of this world, it happens often. Sometimes you see more, sometimes less – then underlined the Ferrari driver – Obviously Saturday was a ‘no’ day and we saw more. In the evening I worked hard trying to fix the guide and today I’m happy because I was there on the day that mattered most. Hope to drive better from Friday to Sunday from now on. I got the most out of the car: we are pushing and we have stretched on the McLaren, we have to continue ”.