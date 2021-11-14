Leclerc-Sainz fight, Binotto: “I feared another 2019” – F1 Team – Formula 1

A total management Grand Prix by the Ferrari. Of course, at Interlagos the Reds took fifth and sixth place, but Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz cannot do better if the first four do not run into negative episodes. And so Brazil smiled at the Reds and their team principal Mattia Binotto. Who, in fact, rejoices in the escape against McLaren (+31.5 points) but does not hide that he had a hint of apprehension in the initial stages, when Leclerc and Sainz fought wheel to wheel for fifth position on the straight before curve-4.

“These are important points for the third place goal. There has never been so much difference between us and McLaren, on both sides. There are still three GPs left, two of which are unknown, I think there will be a battle until the end, we must try to stay ahead. The positive aspects are the points earned on the McLaren and the reliability, which so far has proved an indispensable element“Binotto told a Sky Sport F1. “Looking ahead to 2022, we know that now our car cannot fight with the leaders. It comes from last year’s project, which had problems and flaws. The car has grown very well and the home team is working hard for 2022. But we are also growing on the track, at the level of management, strategies, pit stops, drivers. They fought in the first few laps and in the first corners, it made me rethink 2019 (when the contact between Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel took place, ed): I feared but this time they didn’t take excessive risks. Between them they know exactly what to do. I hope to see them fight each other again, it’s a good thing, but the important thing is that they keep a margin of safety.“.

“Hierarchy decided from the start? Yes, it was important and decisive. Once we gained the positions it was a question of managing the tires and the pit stops. Both riders had a very shrewd race, they had the same pace and this is also satisfying. Trend vs McLaren? We have certainly made progress. The latest evolution of the power unit has helped us with race management, defense, and also to be able to ride with greater aerodynamic load. If we look at the races from Russia onwards we had a small advantage over McLaren“, Concluded Binotto.