Leclerc seventh: “Not what I expected” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The Race Direction between the free practice session and the Qualifying has decided to insert a track-limit at Turn-4 of the Interlagos circuit, the Descida do lago, or the curve to the right at the end of the Reta Oposta. This sudden change in the ‘rules’ put the drivers in difficulty, with several canceled times having their weight during Qualifying. Charles Leclerc, for example, a time trial in Q1 was canceled and to secure the passage in Q2 he had to spend an extra set of soft tires which forced the Monegasque to make the first attempt in Q3 with used tires.

The Ferrari driver commented on a session that saw him finish in seventh position behind ‘direct’ rivals such as Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz: “Track limits? In the end it was as difficult for me as it was for the others. Changing the rules from free practice to qualifying is certainly not the best, but it was like that for everyone. Today is not at all an excuse for the not very good lap I did in Q3. One train of soft? On that I lost a bit of pace in Q3 with used tires, but this is how it went. We are sixth and seventh, we will try to maximize the potential tomorrow. We have the Sprint Qualification to make a good start and hope to do a little better. The result today is not what I expected, but we are still ahead of McLarens. This is the most important thing, we must try to stay there “, the analysis of Leclerc to the microphones of Sky Sport F1.