Leclerc should learn from Checo Pérez: Former Formula 1 champion

Midtime Editorial

/ 05.05.2022 14:02:16





It’s that good! Damon Hillformer champion of the Formula 1 with the team Williams in 1996, noted that charles leclercstar pilot of ferrari was “too ambitious” during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and that he should learn from certain qualities that the Mexican pilot of Red Bull Racing: Sergio “Checo” Perez.

Check out Checo Perez: Damon Hill

Damon Hill considered that, during the incident in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix where charles leclerc suffered a spin, the pilot of ferrari made an overly ambitious move and pointed out that the Monegasque “was greedy”. He even recounted how he experienced that mishap while trying to reach Czech Perezwho was in second position.

“I was sitting and I grabbed my wife’s leg when she turned, they showed it from the onboard. The moment she turned, he knew it had been too much. I wasn’t in the car, but I could see it on television. Said ‘That’s not going to work and…boom! spun‘” he declared Hill to F1 Nation.

“Look at Sergio. Sergio has a sure pair of hands. He’s fast and has a sure pair of hands. He almost never does anything crazy. It’s really nice. Leclerc just thought ‘I will go over the piano’ and it was too ambitious. And you think, why do that when you have so much responsibility?

The former champion of the Formula 1 in nineteen ninety six sentenced that this is the kind of thing that charles leclerc should eradicate from your portfolio as a top driver in the maximum circuitadvising him that he should not make impulsive movements like that.

​