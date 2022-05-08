Leclerc swept to pole position at the Miami GP; Czech will start in fourth

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took the first ever pole position at the Miami Grand Prix in a dominant performance, followed by teammate Carlos Sainz, to beat the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez who were third and fourth, respectively.

This was the Monegasque Leclerc’s third pole position and the twelfth of his career.

Verstappen suffered a loss of speed due to an error on his last attempt and that frustrated his effort to try to improve on Leclerc’s time of 1:28.796, which was 190 thousandths faster than Sainz and 195 faster than Max.

Checo Pérez’s time was 240 thousandths slower than that of the poleman and once again the first two rows will be dominated by the contending teams.

The rest of the Top 10 were: Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll.

In the first attempt of Q3, Verstappen beat the two Ferraris by 80 thousandths and Checo Pérez was fourth to half a second, but then the second turn would come in the definitive search for pole position.

The temperature of the tires had to be taken care of in order to overheat them on the starting lap, grip and performance could be lost on the second lap.

Lance Stroll got into Q3 for the first time this season.

IN Q1 DOMINATED LECLERC

In Q1 the best time was Charles ¡Leclerc with 1:29.474 with Max Verstappen at 0.362 and Checo Pérez in third at 05.81 and Sainz in fourth to confirm the head-to-head between Ferrari Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso were, until the last minute, in danger of not advancing, but their final flying lap put them in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Stroll, Tsunoda, Russell, Riccardo, Schumacher, Vettel, Norris, Gasly and Bottas completed the Top 15 that advanced to Q2.

Missing out in Q1 were Kevin Magnusssen, Guanyu Zhou, Alex Albon, Nicholas Latifi and Esteban Ocon, the latter because his car wasn’t ready after the P3 crash.

RUSSELL STAYED IN Q2 AND NORRIS SURPRISED

Charles Leclerc was once again the best in Q2 with Verstappen behind and Lando Norris, with a phenomenal effort that was able to get third.

Checo Pérez advanced in fourth, followed by Sainz, Bottas, Hamilton, Stroll, Tsunoda and Gasly.

At the beginning Ferrari tried it with used tires in a conservative strategy, but with some confidence that they could do better in Q3, then they pushed.

The disappointment was George Russell, who had been fastest on Friday, who in 12th place left early. The others eliminated were Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher.