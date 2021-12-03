Leclerc ‘tastes’ the walls of Jeddah – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Jeddah weekend gets off to a rough start Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque Ferrari driver was in fact the first to ‘test’ heavily the walls of the Jeddah circuit during the second free practice session, the only one held during tomorrow’s qualifying time.

The mistake came for the # 16 of the red right in the final part of the session, about four minutes from the checkered flag. Leclerc has lost control of his own SF21 in curve 22, skidding with the rear end and inevitably ending up against the protective barriers. The driver was unharmed as confirmed by the usual medical checks, Leclerc luckily got out of the car on his own legs, although from the first television images he appeared a bit limping.

His Ferrari, on the other hand, has been completely disintegrated and has suffered rather evident damage, especially on the right side. An evening full of work is therefore expected for the mechanics in red overalls to put the car of the young talent from the Principality back on track. The integrity of the frame must also be checked. Leclerc finished the PL2 – which after his accident have not been resumed – in tenth place. Better, albeit slightly, he did Carlos Sainz, seventh in the ranking of the times with just under two tenths of a margin on his boxmate.