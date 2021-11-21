Leclerc’s SF21 mounted in the garage!

Charles Leclerc will be able to start regularly from 13th position on the starting grid of the Qatar GP because the mechanics of the Cavallino have managed to perform a real miracle: the SF21 of the Monegasque is currently under the cloth that covers all the single-seaters that are in parc fermé regime. in the paddock.

The Cavallino staff managed to respect the curfew, so Leclerc will not be forced to line up from the pit lane. This is good news, after yesterday, following Charles’s disappointing qualifying, the technicians spotted a crack in the frame due to a violent skid in Q1.

The detachment of the Monegasque from Carlos Sainz had confirmed the thesis according to which there must be something serious on the SF21, since Charles had managed to complete clean laps and without big smudges such as to justify six tenths of a difference from his teammate.

The Scuderia’s team of mechanics gave another proof of great efficiency by managing to complete the bulk of the work before the siren at the end of the day, proving once more how Ferrari is working hard to return to being at the top of Formula 1. only in performance, but also in organization and work efficiency. And that of Losail is a very important signal that testifies to the ability of the Maranello team to carry out extraordinary feats …