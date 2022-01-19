Lectorate and acolyte to women and lay people. The first time next Sunday





There are many women who proclaim the readings during the Eucharistic celebration

The ministry of the Lectorate and the Acolyte also to lay women and men will be conferred for the first time next Sunday in the Mass that Pope francesco he will preside on the occasion of the Sunday of the Word of God, which he himself established in September 2019 and has reached its third edition this year. This was announced yesterday in a note from the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization, chaired by the archbishop Rino Fisichella, who is responsible for organizing the day. It will not be the only significant act that the Pontiff will perform during the celebration. In fact, it is foreseen that he will also perform the rite by which the ministry of Catechist will be conferred on the lay faithful, women and men, already established with the motu proprio. Antiquum Ministerium, on May 10, 2021.

As will be recalled, the extension of the Lectorate and Acolyte to lay people of both sexes, institutionalized through a special mandate (which in the Sunday celebration will be carried out through a liturgical act), was decided by the Pope with the motu proprio Spiritus Domini of 10 January 2021. Previously, in fact, they were reserved only for men because they were considered preparatory to any access to the sacred order.

The ministries (for readers and acolytes on the one hand, and for catechists on the other) will be conferred through a rite, prepared by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments and “presented for the first time”, underlines one note released yesterday by the Vatican dicastery for the new evangelization. Before the homily the candidates will be summoned, called by name and presented to the Church. After the homily, those who access the ministry of the Lectorate will be given the Bible, that is, the Word of God they are called to proclaim. Catechists and catechists, on the other hand, will be entrusted with a cross, a reproduction of the pastoral cross previously used by St. Paul VI, then by St. John Paul II, to recall the missionary character of the service they are preparing to administer.

The candidates for the Lectorate come from South Korea, Pakistan, Ghana and from various parts of Italy. Those who will receive the ministry of catechist are two lay people from the Apostolic Vicariate of Yurimaguas (Peru), in the Amazon; two faithful from Brazil who are already involved in the formation of catechists; a woman from Kumasi, Ghana; the president of the Roman Oratory Center, founded by Arnaldo Canepa, who dedicated his life to the foundation and direction of children’s oratories; one lay person and one lay person from Lódz and Madrid. On the other hand, two faithful from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda will not be present for reasons related to the difficulty of traveling due to Covid.

The Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization has made available a liturgical-pastoral aid “useful for living the Word of God in community, in the family and personally”. The aid in Italian is available in paper version published by Edizioni San Paolo and can be downloaded online from the website pcpne.va in the “activities” section, in the English, Spanish, Portuguese and Romanian versions.

“The Sunday of the Word of God – underlines the note released yesterday – wants to highlight the presence of the Lord in the life of man” alongside whom he walks and is present “through the Word, as expressed in the Sunday logo, inspired by story of the disciples of Emmaus, on their way, to retrace the Scriptures with Jesus, allowing themselves to be taught and enlightened ».

The novelty with the Motu proprio a year ago

It was Pope Francis who established, with the motu proprio Spiritus Domini (January 10, 2021) and the Letter to the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, that readers and acolytes are also open to lay people. It is a question of lay ministries, that is, not linked to the sacrament of orders, but founded on Baptism and therefore potentially conferable to all the faithful who qualify for it. Previously it was reserved for men only because it was considered a prerequisite for a possible ordination, for access to the sacred order.

And the ministry of the catechist takes shape

The ministry of the acolyte and of the lectorate gives a stable form, so to speak institutionalizes the access of women, as well as the lay faithful, to tasks such as reading the Word of God during liturgical celebrations or carrying out a service to the altar, as altar servers – altar servers or as dispensers of the Eucharist. To allow this, the motu proprio Spiritus Domini modified canon 230 of the Code of Canon Law. The ministry of the catechist, to be conferred, also in this case, with a liturgical act was instead instituted by Pope Francis with the motu proprio Antiquum ministerium of 10 May 2021.