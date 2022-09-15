Lecture ‘From genesis to cultural genetics’ by Cástor Saldaña Sousa

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., the Oliventino researcher based in Peru, Cástor Saldaña Sousa, will give a talk entitled Del genesis to cultural genetics.

The conference-colloquium will be held on the engraving entitled: “From genesis to cultural genetics”, by the psychologist and anthropologist Cástor Saldaña Sousa. The engraving is part of the cover of the book “Anthropology of Corruption”, which is in the process of being published, by the Peruvian writer Oswaldo Torres Rodríguez, doctor in Anthropology from the National University of San Antonio Abad in Cusco. Torres Rodríguez was part of the creative commission of the College of Anthropologists of Peru and was co-founder of the Latin American Association of Anthropology.

The main thesis presented by the author is that corruption is synonymous with predation, it is transmitted genetically and is learned through culture. Based on the content of the book “Anthropology of Corruption” we will discuss this topic to reflect on the ways of life that we have reached today, with ethics and morals as the axis.

Cástor Saldaña Sousa is a Renacyt-Concytec researcher in Peru, belonging to the Carlos Monge Medrano group. He is a member of the “PURIQ” research group of the National Autonomous University of Huanta, Peru. He is a Doctor in Applied Anthropology: Community Health and Development from the University of Salamanca, Spain. He cum Laude International Mention with Extraordinary Doctorate Award. Postgraduate in Psychosomatic Medicine and Health Psychology by the Spanish Society of Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy. He graduated in Psychology from the University of Salamanca. He has carried out fieldwork in traditional Andean medicine and in native communities of the Peruvian jungle with the Ashaninka and Matsiguenga groups. He is currently completing his bachelor’s thesis in plastic arts at the “Felipe Guamán Poma de Ayala” Higher School of Public Artistic Training in Ayacucho. He is dedicated to the study of the human being from a holistic and interdisciplinary perspective.