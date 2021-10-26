Led face mask: how it works and which are the best

There led face mask is an aesthetic and electronic device that acts through the photo-stimulation of epidermal tissues. Initially, the stimulation of the epidermis through LED light was such a sophisticated technique that it was even used by NASA.

Today, the device that is applied to the face has been created to be used at home in total autonomy, and is designed exclusively to solve or at least improve some skin problems: fromskin aging up to acne cure.

Led face mask: how it works

The led face mask puts on a real one light therapy, using the LED, which unlike “normal” light does not emit heat, and because cold light manages to penetrate deeply into the skin but without damaging it as infrared and ultraviolet rays do, from which we defend ourselves with high SPF creams.

The treatment with the LED face mask can be introduced into your skincare routine, instead of, for example, the classic beauty masks (cream or fabric) that are used by everyone.

The main properties of led masks

They help counteract skin aging , through tissue regeneration and collagen production;

, through tissue regeneration and collagen production; fight bacteria which often cause blemishes and acne;

which often cause blemishes and acne; they can be combined with other treatments of beauty.

What to do before using a led mask

cleanse and dry your face;

apply a moisturizer or a specific oil for the face;

place the led mask and let it act for about 10/20 minutes, like a real beauty treatment.

Led face mask: the beauty trend that stars like

Initially, some may be surprised by these strange masks worn by stars even on social media, but thanks to the celebrities who shared the shots in which they portray themselves struggling with these gadgets, in the last two years the led masks have been literally cleared through customs. Among the celebrities seen wearing a led face mask there are Julia Roberts, Madonna, Kaley Cuoco, Victoria Beckham and Kourtney Kardashian.

Led face mask, how to choose it

Not all led face masks are the same, quite the opposite. There are different types, which make use of different types of LED light, to be chosen according to the need:

led blue or purple : fights bacteria. Ideal for skin suffering from acne, eczema or rosacea for example;

: fights bacteria. Ideal for skin suffering from acne, eczema or rosacea for example; led Red : stimulates cell renewal and tissue regeneration;

: stimulates cell renewal and tissue regeneration; led yellow / amber color : it is perhaps the least common, it is used to revitalize the skin, reduce swelling and inflammation and help increase the brightness of the skin. Suitable for the most sensitive skins for its soothing properties;

: it is perhaps the least common, it is used to revitalize the skin, reduce swelling and inflammation and help increase the brightness of the skin. Suitable for the most sensitive skins for its soothing properties; led green: helps to combat facial blemishes and redness, and supports the wound healing process.

The best led face masks

Despite the growing popularity, it must be taken into account that the led face mask it is not a cheap accessory. It certainly represents a small investment of several hundred euros: it is a functional and innovative accessory for skin care.

There are several types of obviously different prices: they range from the cheapest that need to remain connected to electricity, to the more sophisticated ones that contain an internal battery and are light and easy to carry. CurrentBody is among the most famous brands that produce these devices that can be used safely at home. There are several models of different price ranges and the quality is undoubtedly guaranteed.

Skin Gym – WrinkLe LED Wireless Face Mask

This mask is simply placed on the face to make it work so that the blue, orange and red light therapy reveals a more radiant complexion.

Available on Sephora at 119.90 euros

Rio FaceLite Beauty Boosting LED Face Mask

Mask designed to treat the whole face in just 10 minutes, rechargeable and wireless. It also has an automatic timer to program the treatment.

Available on LookFantastic at € 395.95

