LED lighting provides health, well-being, comfort and safety





Geekzillos, how much time do you spend at school or at the office? Surely it’s more than 6 hours, that’s a lot, and believe it or not, the lack of lighting can affect us negatively. By spending more than 90% of the time in closed spaces every day there are more certifications to ensure the wellness and health of the inhabitants through the measurement of elements of the construction. That’s exactly what you’re looking for constructlite by implementing artificial LED light that resembles natural light in order to provide health, wellness, comfort and safety or what we also call wellness.

In the case of lighting, a recent concept that has been in vogue is the Human Centric Lighting (HCl). Its objective is that artificial light resembles natural light during the different seasons or hours of the day in order to improve the quality of life of people according to the activity they carry out.

circadian cycle

This type of lighting is based on the circadian cycle which governs the internal clock of living beings and is affected by the presence or absence of natural or artificial light and regulates critical functions such as sleep, metabolism, hormonal secretions, heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature. Even the mood.

This trend is applicable in homes and is essential in offices. Because it contributes to the well-being of the employee in terms of health, productivity, talent retention. At the same time, work absenteeism decreases.

constructlite

In this sense, Construlita, a Mexican company with more than 30 years of experience in the development of lighting solutions. It has focused on the search for innovations and is now committed to a family of LED panels that reduce the glare rate through its visual comfort engineering and give us well-being. Which can be applied as general lighting in spaces where the priority is productivity and the constant flow of people through and based on NOM-025-STPS-2008.

As comfort is not at odds with design, Aurora, a family of troffer luminaires, breaks with the idea of ​​the squareness of LED panels. Therefore, its circular shape with three diameters (600, 800 and 1000mm) facilitates its installation: in superimposed or suspended mounting. Characteristics that favor its integration into the architectural space as a decorative fountain. Which allows changing the color temperature according to the time of day with the advantages of energy saving and with a lifespan of more than 50 thousand hours.

How much does lighting impact our day to day life?

Lighting has a great impact on the lives of human beings and can affect both work performance and general health. Therefore, at present, this is part of one of the elements to be considered within the WELL Certification. A system applicable to buildings and communities that identifies, measures and monitors the characteristics of built spaces that impact the health and well-being of its inhabitants.

In addition to energy savings, there are factors that must be considered within the lighting design of a space. In the case of LED panels, their main characteristic is their ability to generate homogeneous light through a wide screen that provides visual comfort regardless of lighting levels.

Wellness

That’s why the best way to achieve a healthy space that can be certified is to find someone who specializes in lighting design. You complement technical knowledge with your experience and passion to create a nearly invisible appearance for residents. Harmonious, but it can bring major changes to your health, happiness, comfort, and security. There is no doubt that LED lighting is the key to achieving this well-being!

Undoubtedly, LED light can help us a lot to improve our quality of life for greater well-being.



