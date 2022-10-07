Entertainment

LED phototherapy at home that triumphs among Hollywood top models and actresses

The world’s most popular in-clinic LED treatment is now available for home use. The last to join fashion has been the top model Kate Mossbut the device is already succeeding among the celebrities of Hollywood, prelude for it to become popular worldwide. We talk about Dermalux Flex MDan LED radiotherapy device that renews and repairs the skin of the entire body and that is self-described as the most powerful for home use in the world.

Winner of the 2021 Aesthetic Awards and the 2021 Currentbody Customer Choice, the Dermalux Flex MD is medically CE certified to treat acne, psoriasis, wound healing and pain relief muscular and skeletal.

Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston and Sienna Miller are some of the famous who have fallen in love with this portable LED phototherapy hulk, whose advantages include its versatile design, which allows a comfortable and hygienic treatment for the face and body.

The light LED array it is secured to the base unit to ensure optimal treatment delivery to the face and can also be placed directly on the body. In addition to acne and psoriasis, it is also used to combat rosacea, eczema, dermatitis, pigmentation and dry skin.

By using LED light, the device does not contain any harmful wavelengths or ultraviolet rays, so no risk of skin burning. It is also completely painless and requires no downtime.

Supplied with the appliance are eye goggleswhich is recommended to wear during treatments, although the brand ensures that there is no problem wearing contact lenses during each session.

LED phototherapy like the one in clinics, but at home


Usage sessions are 30 minutes and offers seven specific treatments for a variety of skin problems, as well as muscle and joint pain. Its price is €2,199.

Who should not use Dermalux Flex MD

The appliance should not be used by affected people by:

  • Epilepsy or seizures triggered by light

  • Metabolic disorders such as porphyria

  • Autoimmune disorders such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

  • Photosensitivity disorders such as photosensitive eczema

  • active cancers

  • Use of photosensitive drugs

