Led Zeppelin never seen like this, first official film about the rock band in 50 years – People

Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant and then the late John Bonham (died 1980) or Led Zeppelin as you have never seen them. It happens in Becoming Led Zeppelin, the film by Bernard MacMahon (American Epic) which is already being talked about a lot and which has been added to the selection of the Venice Film Festival 2021 (1-11 September) in the out of competition. The project, first announced in 2019, has just been completed and has unprecedented access to the legendary rock band, scoring the first and only time the group has participated in a documentary in 50 years. Although the 1976 documentary “The Song Remains the Same” focused on the band, it was largely a concert film of a series of performances at Madison Square Garden in 1973. The film traces the individual paths of the four band members as they move. through the 60’s music scene, playing in small British clubs and playing some of the biggest hits of the era, until their paths cross in the summer of 1968 in London for a test that will change their lives forever. Together they go to conquer America becoming in 1970 the number one band in the world: “Stairway to Heaven”, “Whole Lotta Love”, “Good Times Bad Times” and “The Immigrant Song” some of the most famous hits of what it is considered one of the most influential rock bands in the history of music.

“With ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ my goal was to make a documentary that looked like a musical,” MacMahon said of the film. “I wanted to weave the four different stories of the band members before and after they formed their group using only music and images and contextualize the music with the places where it was created and the world events that inspired it. I only used original prints and negatives, with over 70,000 frames of manually restored movies, and I devised fantasy sequences, inspired by “Singin ‘In The Rain”, overlaying invisible performance footage with montages of posters, tickets and travel to create a visual sense of the frenzy of their early career. “

Altitude Film Sales and Submarine Entertainment are distributing it, still with no release date.

