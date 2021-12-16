Ledn launches secured mortgages in Bitcoin

The Canadian company Ledn has officially announced the launch of a secured mortgage service in Bitcoin.

Mortgages in Bitcoin: Ledn’s offer

Ledn already offers digital asset loans, but the new mortgage product allows for fiat cash loans with BTC as a guarantee for buying real estate.

This is the first product of this type to arrive on the market. This mortgage will allow customers di use their BTC to buy a property, also being able to continue to benefit from the appreciation of both assets.

Customers will also be offered the option of combine other real estate collateral with BTC to get the mortgage loan.

According to the company, this unique collateral structure, which relies on the stability of real estate to protect itself from the volatility of Bitcoin, was designed to provide clients with a way to cushion the impact of BTC price swings during times of heightened volatility.

Furthermore will allow holders of BTC to use them to buy a home, without necessarily having to spend them, and without having to find a seller willing to accept them as payment. It will be sufficient to immobilize them as a guarantee to obtain a loan in fiat currency, with which to purchase a property.

Growing waiting list

The service is currently in pilot mode, but should be made available to all customers in the US and Canada in early 2022. Ledn says that the waiting list to take advantage of this new service is growing, so much so that they aim to exceed $ 100 million in BTC-backed mortgages by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The co-founder and CEO of Ledn, Adam Reeds, he has declared:

“Most people who hold vast Bitcoin wealth cannot yet use their funds to get a mortgage from a bank. Our clients want to diversify their portfolios to protect their wealth and then use that wealth for cases like buying a home. But one thing shouldn’t be at the expense of the other. That is why we are launching this product in order to provide access to key financial products for those who choose to invest outside the mainstream of legacy banks. ”

Ledn already provides financial products around the world, with a mission to unlock the power of digital assets to create long-term wealth.

Since the third quarter of 2020, Ledn has increased the total volume of assets managed on its platform by more than 4,000% to exceed $ 1.7 billion.