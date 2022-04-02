Lee Daniels apologizes to Mo’Nique after years of feud with ‘Precious’

ads

More about: mo’nique Judge allows Mo’Nique’s discrimination lawsuit against Netflix to proceed Mo’Nique denies report that she will replace NeNe Leakes on ‘RHOA’ Netflix responds to Mo’Nique’s discrimination lawsuit Mo’Nique sues Netflix for gender discrimination

Director Lee Daniels and actress Mo’Nique have buried the hatchet after years of feuding following their critically acclaimed 2009 film, “Precious: Based on Sapphire’s ‘Push’ Novel.”

“I’m so sorry I hurt you in any way that I did,” Daniels told the comedian onstage during his “Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy” event at the St. George Theater in Staten. Island Friday night.

As the stand-up seemed to turn emotional within the images, Daniels continued, “All of you, and she was my best friend, my best friend. Everyone thinks ‘Precious’ was just… God working through the two of us.”

He then added, “And we’re going to do it again!” in reference to her next project, “Demon House,” a Lee-directed exorcism film for Netflix, in which Mo’Nique will replace Octavia Spencer, who had to drop out of the film due to a scheduling conflict, Dateline reports.

Daniels and Mo’Nique were “best friends” before they split more than ten years ago. wireframe image

Co-stars include Andra Day, Glenn Close and Aunjanue Ellis.

The couple wrapped up the sweet moment by exchanging “I love you” and hugging each other for the crowd.

Mo’Nique, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Daniels’ “Precious,” previously criticized the director, along with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, for allegedly shutting her out of Hollywood after she reportedly refused to do campaign for «Precious». during the awards season without additional payment.

Daniels directed “Precious” starring (L-R) Mo’Nique, Gabourey Sidibe and Paula Patton. frederick m brown

“I got a phone call from Lee Daniels about six or seven months ago, and he said, ‘Mo’Nique, you’ve been shut out.’ And I said, ‘Have I been excluded? Why have I been excluded? And he said, ‘Because you didn’t play,'” the comedian told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

Daniels took issue with the allegation in 2018 when he stated: “I respect her [as an] actor because she gave me her soul, but I gave her my soul. And for that she got the Golden Globe and the Academy Award…and it breaks my heart that she feels like we wrote her off. No one avoided her. Mo’Nique turned her down. And for her to keep talking about Oprah and me and Tyler is disrespectful.”

ads