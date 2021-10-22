Lee Miller, the war photographer will be played by Kate Winslet

In the new movie “Lee” Kate Winslet will represent the photographer Elizabeth Lee Miller. Also in the cast Jude Law, Marion Cottillard And Josh O’Connor. New details of Ellen Kuras to the direction.

Who is the war photographer Lee Miller and the Ellen Kuras project

Kate Winslet will interpret Lee Miller, but the project is not a film about his life. Winslet in fact, he declared that the project wants to stage the most important decade of his life, the one that defined what it was Miller.

“It is by no means a biopic. Making a story about the life of Lee it would create material useful for creating an HBO series. What we wanted to do is find the most interesting decade of his life, what defined who she was and what she became thanks to what she lived. This is the period from 1938 to 1943 which led her to face war and defined her more. That’s the story we want people to know“.

Elizabeth “Lee” Miller, born in 1907, was a American model of success of the 20s, which decided to abandon the fashion world to become one photographer. Her success lasted for decades and in those years she came into contact with characters like Pablo Picasso, Colette And Marlene Dietrich. His best known works are war photographs. During the Second World War Miller decided to follow the troops of the allies, photographing the strategic bombing of the Nazis and the Battle of Normandy. Miller he was also one of the first people to see the atrocities suffered by Jews in the Nazi Germany. The photographs taken in concentration camps from Dachau And Buchenwald.

Kate Winslet recalled that Lee Miller during the conflict has photographed women, immortalizing the horror and pain suffered by all the innocent. The woman suffered strong emotional consequences, which led her to choose not to talk about everything she had experienced.

The cast of ‘Lee’, a film directed by Ellen Kuras

The cast also includes the names of Marion Cottillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough And Josh O’Connor. Riseborough plays the role of Audrey Withers, editor of British Vogue and a dear friend of Miller. Withers chose not to publish the shots of Dachau, considered too upsetting. Cottillard interprets Solange D’Ayen, fashion director of Vogue France, arrested in 1942 by the Nazis and imprisoned until the end of the war. Jude Law Sara Roland Penrose, artist and poet who later became Miller’s husband. O’Connor instead he will be his son, Anthony Penrose, who found her mother’s shots and discovered her life only after her death in 1977.

The film is directed by Ellen Kuras and the composer is also present in the team Alexandre Desplat, the costume designer Michael O’Connor, photography director Pavel Edelman and the make-up artist Ivana Primorac.

Follow us also on Facebook And Instagram

Adv