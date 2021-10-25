Lee Miller, who is the model and reporter played by Kate Winslet

The most famous shot that portrays her is perhaps the one in Hitler’s tub, in April 1945. Lee Miller, American war model and photographer, celebrates freedom by sliding the mud and tiredness of the past months between the bathroom tiles. Führer in Munich. Portraying her is David Scherman, her companion in adventures in those complicated days and photographer of Life Magazine. A shot that makes the viewer immediately grasp Miller’s incredible strength, his desire to change the world, the search for truth, the uncompromising feminism that distinguished her.

Precisely this woman, the one from the war years, is the one who will tell LEE, the new film starring Kate Winslet, which is set to start shooting this fall. Alongside the actress, recently Emmy Awarded for Mare of Easttown there will be other top-level interpreters, from Jude Law to Marion Cotillard through Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor. The film will instead be directed by Ellen Kuras, who has previously worked with Winslet on If You Leave Me I Will Erase You (2004).

“This is by no means a biopic,” said Winslet in an exclusive interview for the American magazine Deadline. “What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade of his life, the one that defined who he was and what he became thanks to what he went through. It was the period from 1938 to 1948 in which he lived the war the most decisive for her without a doubt. This is the story we want people to know about Lee, more than many other parts of his life. “

Born in Poughkeepsie in 1907, Lee Miller approaches the fashion world quite literally by accident. As she crosses the street in New York a car risks hitting her: she is saved by a French gentleman, named Condé Montrose Nast. Charmed by her beauty writing as a model: Miller appears in the services and on the covers of Vogue, then flies to Paris for an apprenticeship with Man Ray, with whom he also weaves a relationship.

For him she is a model but also an assistant, it is said that many of the fashion shots of those years are made by Miller and signed by Ray. In the meantime, he approaches the surrealist movement, makes friends with Picasso, acts in a film for Cocteau and also opens a studio, where he also photographs models for Coco Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli. He returns to New York and then flies to Cairo with his new flame Aziz Eloui Bey, but he soon tires and returns to Paris where he meets the painter, curator and poet Roland Penrose, whom he will remain alongside as his wife for the rest of his life.

When the Second World War breaks out, he offers himself as a war correspondent for the Condé Nast group and travels to Europe to tell the human side, the one away from the field, of combat. Among the most shocking shots are those taken in the newly liberated Nazi concentration camps of Buchenwald and Dachau.

“Vogue UK did not want to publish Lee’s photos of Dachau’s liberation, because it was not what the country needed, “Winslet told Deadline. “Lee was a woman who refused to cover things up. Yet she found herself keeping this secret and so, while trying to hide it, she was still determined to denounce as many evil people as possible, to give a voice to those who did not have one and to be witness to the truth “. Only in 1955 his works will finally be exhibited in an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York entitled The Family of Man.

“[Lee Miller] she was devastated by war, not just one but two, the one on the battlefield she photographed, and the one inside her. Many of the people who have returned from the battle have suffered from PTSD and have never been able to cope with it. She buried the past, as did many other people. He put it in a box in the attic and didn’t want to see it again, “explained Winslet, for whom now is the right time (finally) to tell.

