‘Lee’ starring Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jude Law

Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough And Josh O’Connor join the cast of Lee. The film is the biopic on Lee Miller, model of Vogue later became a correspondent and war photographer who will be played by Kate Winslet here also as a producer.

Before the cast, the story of Lee

The film is based on the biography The Lives of Lee Miller, written by his son Anthony Penrose, the screenplay is signed by Liz Hannah (The Post, Mindhunter). The film will have access to the journalist’s immense archive of photos and notes, a priceless treasure.

The story will focus on the period in which Miller was in Europe as a photojournalist for Vogue during the Second World War. The woman became one of the first to reveal the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis against Jews in concentration camps.

The film is a production Rocket Science, one of the most active independent productions of recent years, and will begin shooting at the end of the summer of 2022.


