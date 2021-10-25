‘Lee’ starring Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jude Law

Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough And Josh O’Connor join the cast of Lee. The film is the biopic on Lee Miller, model of Vogue later became a correspondent and war photographer who will be played by Kate Winslet here also as a producer.

Before the cast, the story of Lee

The film is based on the biography The Lives of Lee Miller, written by his son Anthony Penrose, the screenplay is signed by Liz Hannah (The Post, Mindhunter). The film will have access to the journalist’s immense archive of photos and notes, a priceless treasure.

The story will focus on the period in which Miller was in Europe as a photojournalist for Vogue during the Second World War. The woman became one of the first to reveal the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis against Jews in concentration camps.

The film is a production Rocket Science, one of the most active independent productions of recent years, and will begin shooting at the end of the summer of 2022.

Alexandre Desplat will sign the soundtrack of the film, the costumes will be of Michael O’Connor, director of photography will be Pavel Edelman.

The other names of the film

Behind the car there will be Ellen Kuras, on his first fiction feature film as a director, after a long career as a cinematographer, working with directors such as Spike Lee, Michel Gondry And Ted Demme. He boasts an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary in 2008 with The Betrayal. He then directed various episodes of television series, including Paragraph 22 And The Umbrella Academy.

The cast of Lee

As already mentioned, he will take part in the cast of the film Lee Kate Winslet (Titanic, Neverland, If you leave me I’ll erase you, Sense and reason, Murder in Easttown) in the role of the protagonist. Next to her too Marion Cotillard (Once Upon a Time in New York, Angel Face, A Taste of Rust and Bone, A Hidden Shadow), Jude Law (It was my father, The Third Day, Gattaca – The door to the universe, Genius) And Josh O’Connor (Mothering Sunday, The Crown).

Who was Lee Miller

Born in Poughkeepsie in 1907, Lee Miller he became passionate about photography from an early age thanks to his father, inventor and photographer for whom Lee he often posed. At the age of seven she was raped by a friend of the family, an event that would later mark the rest of her life.

At the age of 19, walking down a New York street, she was noted for her stunning beauty and hired as a model for Vogue from Condé Nast in person, the founder of the publishing empire that still publishes the most important fashion monthly in the world, as well as many other prestigious publications.

In 1929 he moved to Europe, first to Italy where he studied art, then to Paris where he met Man Ray. She poses for him, helps him develop new chemical processes for the development of images and also weaves a romantic relationship that ends three years later, when Lee meets her first husband, a wealthy Egyptian businessman. He then leaves it for the photographer Roland Penrose, which will be the great love of his life. He died in 1970, leaving behind an extraordinary artistic heritage.

Lee Miller also boasts a role in a film by Jean Cocteau, Le sang d’un poet, in which she plays a statue dressed as Coco Chanel.