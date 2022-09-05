‘Leeches to draw blood’ and other curious facts about medicine in ancient times

Thanks to all the technological and scientific advances, we have better conditions for our health to be taken care of. If you remember, at school they explain that the mortality rate was low, about 30 years old. Why isn’t it like this now? People manage to live longer thanks to the fact that various diseases are already known and it is known how they should be treated. That did not happen in ancient times. Learn about some curious facts from that time, such as, for example, that they used leeches to extract blood from the patient.

It is well known that anesthesia did not exist a long time ago, nor were there operating rooms where people could be treated. In fact, many medicines were discovered as diseases such as the black plague emerged.

Without further ado, discover curious facts about medicine in ancient times. Believe me, you will be surprised.

Curious facts about medicine in ancient times

Curious fact # 1 of medicine in ancient times

Hemorrhoids were treated by applying red-hot iron to the anus area.

Curious fact # 2 of medicine in ancient times

Before 1500 there was no toilet inside the home. Therefore it was customary to throw urine and feces out the window. Starting in 1513, the use of the toilet inside the house was decreed to avoid throwing waste out the window.

Curious fact #3 of medicine in ancient times

The bacillus Yesenia pestis caused the plague. It could be transmitted by direct contact with fluids or through fleas, carriers of the disease that were carried by rats. After incubation, the person could die between 24 and 36 hours later.

People thought it was airborne, so they wore masks to protect their noses and mouths. Unfortunately thousands of people died, to the extent that there were corpses in the streets. The only preventive measure was isolation, points out the UNAM Historical Research Institute.

Curious fact #4 of medicine in ancient times

Drawing blood was a popular treatment for various illnesses. Doctors believed that many problems were caused by excess blood in the body. If a lot of blood was needed, they cut the appropriate vein. If little blood was required, they used leeches.

Curious fact #5 of medicine in ancient times

In the Middle Ages it was frowned upon for people to bathe. They had the idea that linen clothes, a bit of air and cosmetics were enough to ‘smell good’. They may have saved quite a few liters of water, but the smell after a few days was quite unpleasant.

Curious fact #6 of medicine in ancient times

In the Middle Ages, doctors used urine to diagnose different diseases. In addition to taking into account the pee sample, they used a table of the planets with which they diagnosed the problem and the best solution to treat it. The human body and the planets (as well as the four elements) were believed to be in harmony if the body was healthy.

Curious fact #7 of medicine in ancient times

Pope Innocent III forbade the priestly class to practice surgery, as the Church abhorred blood. In order to serve the people, barbers or farmers were ordered to take over. Despite the risk, its role was very important for several centuries.

Curious fact #8 of medicine in ancient times

In ancient times, anesthesia did not exist, so other substances such as opium or mandrake were used to induce sleep. In addition, the wine was basic to relax the patient who was going to be operated on.

Curious fact #9 of medicine in ancient times

Apparently, the deadliest disease in the entire history of mankind has been tuberculosis. Its origin is approximately 30,000 years ago; although some scientists think that is longer than its existence. The first vaccine to combat it was discovered in 1921.

Without a doubt, we should be grateful for all the discoveries that have been made in terms of medicine.