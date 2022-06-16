Leeds have made a good offer for Kalimuendo according to the British press

Barred by Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi or even Mauro Icardi at PSG, Arnaud Kalimuendo could leave his training club during the summer transfer window. The Leeds club have even already made a transfer offer for the 20-year-old striker.

Accused by La Liga of disrupting the economy of European football with the extension of Kylian Mbappé, PSG could seek to bring fresh money into its coffers by negotiating several sales. At a time when the Ile-de-France club wants to reshape its workforce with the departure of several players, Leeds intends to take advantage of this and has positioned itself on Arnaud Kalimuendo.

According to information from the British newspaper The Independent confirmed by Foot Mercato, the Peacoks have offered 20 million euros for the Paris-trained striker. The information from RMC Sport does indeed show an interest but not an offer.

A great end to the season with Lens

Loaned for two seasons to Lens, without an option to buy, Arnaud Kalimuendo has a good rating on the transfer market. At only 20 years old, the French international hopeful (four goals in 10 caps) has already distinguished himself in Ligue 1 with the Sang et Or of Franck Haise. In 2021-2022, the titi scored 13 goals in 38 games in all competitions.

Despite the Lensois’ non-qualification for Europe, only seventh in the L1 standings, the Frenchman stood out during the final sprint with 5 goals in 8 games. Not necessarily a holder at the start of the championship, Arnaud Kalimuendo ended up making a regular place for himself in the eleven of the northern club.

A small gap between Leeds’ offer and PSG’s demand

Technically endowed and endowed with a good capacity for acceleration, Arnaud Kalimuendo even ended the season with a nomination as the best hope of the championship at the UNFP trophies. If William Saliba won the award, the striker on loan from Paris to Lens caught the eye of the Premier League. Maintained narrowly in the elite after the rescue operation of Jesse Marsch, successor to Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds could therefore allow the Ile-de-France player to take a new step in his young career.

Under contract with his training club until 2024, Arnaud Kalimuendo does not seem to be a priority in the offensive sector in Paris. By offering 20 million euros for him, PSG asking around 22 million euros, the Peacocks seem to be able to win the day and recruit the promising scorer.

In the event of departure from the Ile-de-France, the Parisian management would let yet another titi fly away. At the risk of regretting it in a few years if Arnaud Kalimuendo brings the English defenses to their knees.