Leeds United was sacked as manager of Leeds United

Leeds United have confirmed that the Argentinian Marcelo Bielsa has ceased to be the coach of the club after three and a half years. The team was going through a crisis of results and marches in position 16 of the Premier League.

The English team was full of praise for the one who was their coach since June 2018 by stating that “turned the fortunes of the team and that in his first season he took them to the Playoffs of the Championship“.

Leeds United can confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 27, 2022

In his second campaignfollows the statement, “Bielsa was successful where the previous ones had failed, guiding the club to the Championship title“With a 10-point difference and achieving promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.”

“On the club’s return to the top flightthe Leeds finished ninth, securing the most points from a newly promoted team on the premier league since the 2000/01 campaign“, Add.

Not everything was honey on flakes and recalled that “this season has turned out to be difficult and the team has recorded just five wins in the Premier League.”

Leeds United chairmanAndrea Radrizzani, pointed out that “This has been the hardest decision. that I have had to take during my tenure at Leeds United, considering all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

“With Marcelo, we had three incredible campaigns and good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought us a winning mentality to all. The promotion will remain for a long time in the memory of the fans,” Radrizzani continued.

The Leeds chairman added: “However, I have to act thinking about the interest of the club And I think a change is required now to secure our status in the Premier League. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.”

The sports director of the team, the Spanish Victor Orta, added that “since he arrived at Leeds United, Marcelo had a great impact at the club, on a scale I hadn’t seen before.

“has created a legacyoverseeing major infrastructure improvements at Thorp Arch, uniting fans with playersand providing a clear path for what young players make the transition to the first teamOrta added.

“It’s disappointing that his stage had to end this waygiven the special moments we have enjoyed in recent years, which have been some of the best of my career, but we cannot hide from the recent results”, concluded Víctor Orta.

