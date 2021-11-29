Left-wing candidate Xiomara Castro has an advantage in elections in Honduras and could become the first female president

Xiomara Castro, a left-wing candidate in the presidential elections held in Honduras on Sunday, is far ahead of her main rival Nasry Asfura, from the National Party, the right-wing party of which outgoing president Juan Orlando Hernandez belongs. It will take a few days to know the final result of the elections, but the preliminary results (based on about 40 per cent of the votes) give Castro ahead with 53.5 per cent of the votes against Hernandez’s 34 per cent.

If elected, Castro would become Honduras’ first female president, as well as the first left-wing president in over ten years: the last elected left-wing president was Castro’s husband, Manuel Zelaya, deposed in a military coup in 2009. Honduras is a presidential republic, so the president is also head of government

Xiomara Castro, who is 62, had already participated in the presidential elections in 2013, losing them. Even then his main rival was Hernandez, whose two terms were marked by violent protests: over the years he was accused on multiple occasions of appropriating public funds and receiving money illegally, and in 2013 of receiving money from drug trafficking organizations to fund his political campaign.