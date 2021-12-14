“Left without a smartphone during a tornado” – Corriere.it

from Riccardo Lichene

“I don’t trust them to entrust my safety to them because it’s probably not their priority,” the employees say. The National Weather Service had sent everyone warning of the coming tornado 30 minutes before the crash

A tornado collapsed an Amazon warehouse in Illinois Friday night causing at least 6 victims. Now the workers are protesting against the return of the ban on having your phone with you in the workplace for fear of not being able to receive weather alert messages. The warehouse of Edwardsville, near St. Louis, was reduced to a pile of rubble when a series of tornadoes never seen in the area left a trail of destruction more than 300 kilometers long. Rescuers expect intervention operations to continue at least until the end of next week. Amazon has for years prohibited workers from bringing their phones to workplaces and warehouses, demanding that they leave them in their cars or lockers before going through security checks which include metal detectors. The company withdrew these restrictive measures during the pandemic, but is gradually reintroducing them into facilities across the United States.

“Without my cell phone I resign!” Five Amazon employees, including two who work across the street from the building that collapsed, told Bloomberg that they will pretend to have access to their phone to access weather alerts potentially deadly that the US Civil Protection makes available to citizens. “Phones can also help us communicate with rescuers or loved ones in case we are trapped under the rubble,” they said. “After these deaths, I absolutely cannot rely on Amazon to keep me safeA worker at a nearby facility in Illinois said. “If they re-enforce the cell phone ban, I resign.” Another worker at an Amazon warehouse in Indiana said she is using her vacation to stay home when the company decides to stay open despite red weather warnings coming from the National Weather Service. “Having your phone with you is key to making these decisions, especially about the risk of sudden tornadoes“, he said. “I don’t trust them with regards to my safety. If there is bad weather, I think I should be able to make my own decisions ».

An atmosphere of mistrust Amazon did not respond to concerns raised by hundreds of workers over the cell phone problem. She just said, via a Tweet from Dave Clark (CEO WorldWide Consumer) that his focus now is “to assist rescuers on the scene and support our employees and partners in the area.” User comments asking how affected people and industries will be helped are unanswered as of this writing. The issue of access to the telephone highlights the profound distrust among executives (interested in maximizing productivity and efficiency to gain a competitive advantage) and workers, who work by the hour and often fear that their safety is secondary to reaching the parcel sorting quota. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world after Elon Musk, fueled these feelings of distrust by spending much of Saturday (the day after the crash) celebrating the launch of some celebrities by his company Blue. Origin. Particularly tacky was her Instagram post celebrating the mission just as rescue teams were digging through the rubble of the warehouse for bodies. At around 8:00 pm local time, Bezos tweeted his condolences and his unclear ‘support’ for the people and industries affected.

Buildings not ready for climate change A person familiar with the construction of Amazon’s warehouses told Bloomberg that the buildings are designed according to local standards and laws and that they take into account events such as severe storms and large snowfalls. Warehouses in tornado-prone areas have a kind of shelter in a more steel-and-concrete-reinforced space where workers are advised to take refuge in an emergency, he said. However, extreme weather events can cause even reinforced buildings to collapse, the problem is when those buildings are full of workers who should have stayed at home. In 2018, two Amazon warehouse workers died in Baltimore when a building partially collapsed in a severe storm. The US National Weather Service sends out SMS alerts when weather conditions become extreme, informing the public in advance of the dangers of the weather.

The notice came half an hour earlier Tornadoes are more difficult to predict than hurricanes and snowstorms, but the weather service still sends alerts to anyone on the path the cyclone should take. The weather service sent this warning around 8pm on Friday, local time, about 30 minutes earlier the storm would bring down the Edwardsville warehouse, workers said. Amazon told Reuters that all employees were informed and invited to move to a place marked as a refuge when the site was informed of the tornado warning in the area. All new employees receive an emergency management training course, the company said. It’s unclear how many workers were in attendance because Amazon doesn’t have an exact count of people working in the sorting and delivery center at the time of the tornado. Two employees of an Amazon facility. across the street they claimed that workers took refuge in the bathrooms to protect themselves from the storm, unaware that the warehouse had collapsed. The power outages then blocked communications. They were sent home from work after 11pm when it was deemed safe to hit the road. “After this disaster, many are afraid to leave their phones in the lockers,” said one of the workers. “Most of the employees I spoke to do not keep their phones in their pockets to go on social networks or chat but to receive updates in case there are other extreme bad weather events or one of their loved ones has been hit by Covid”.