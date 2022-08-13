lefties in history

Barack Obama, Leonado da Vinci, Napoleon Bonaparte or Paul McCartney are some of the names that appear every lefty day in the media as representatives of this group. They don’t seem to have much in common, beyond being all left-handed… and all of them being male.

According to statistics, left-handedness is more common among men than among women, although only slightly. However, this slight difference does not justify that there are so few known left-handed women. Actually, what happens is that the left-handed women –just like right-handed and ambidextrous women- they enjoy a lower visibility quota than their male counterparts.

But this does not mean that there are no left-handed and illustrious women… Here are some of them.

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc.

Wikimedia Commons

Actually, it is not known for sure if she was left-handed. At a time when being one meant little more than a divine curse, some historians speculate that her left-handedness was part of a campaign by men to discredit her. In any case, the truth is that in many representations he appears holding the sword with his left handand graphological analyzes also support the hypothesis that she was left-handed.

But Joan of Arc did not go down in history for being left-handed, but for her exploits as a woman warrior. Much of what has been said about her is probably exaggeration, or outright lies, but the same can be said for any male hero. Be that as it may, Juana went down in history for having starred in some of the most important episodes of the Hundred Years Warwhich he faced in 14th and 15th centuries to France and England.

The end of his life was tragic. A year after expelling the English from Orleans, Joan was captured and handed over to the enemy, who accused her of heresy and condemned her to death at the stake. Years later, the trial was reviewed by an inquisitorial court and the charges against her were annulled. Thus, Juana became a martyrand in 1920 she was canonized by the Pope Benedict XV.

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria.

Wikimedia Commons

Some of the most illustrious people on the left-handed celebrity lists are members of the British royal family. King George VI or his great-grandson the prince willam, heir to the throne of England, are notoriously left-handed. But, if left-handedness is a hereditary characteristic – as some experts think – in the case of Jorge and William it descends from Queen Victoria.

In fact, the grandmother of the current queen of England was left-handed, and although she wrote with her right hand –as can be seen in some photos–, it is said that she painted with her left. This betrays her as left-handed, although she was educated to write with her right hand, as was the custom at the time.

Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth II.

Wikimedia Commons

The current queen of England inherited more than just the throne from her father George VI and her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria: her left-handedness. Last June, on the 70th anniversary of her coronation, the English celebrated her platinum jubilee in style.

And it is not for less, being a woman who, as all fans of The Crownhas been the protagonist (and sometimes luxury secondary) of the recent history of his country.

Princess Eleanor

Leonor during the 2022 Princess of Girona awards ceremony.

Europe Press

Another royal who is left-handed, at least judging by a photo of her writing or holding her spoon with her left (on other occasions, however, she has been seen waving right-handed).

By the way, the heir to the throne is not the only left-hander in the Spanish royal family: her aunt, the infanta Elena, is also.

Marie Curie

Marie Curie.

Wikimedia Commons

In 2014, Curie was included by Times magazine in its top ten left-handed people, which also included personalities such as Barack ObamaBill Gates u Oprah Winfreythe only woman next to Curie on this list.

Marie Curie, who went down in history for her radioactivity research Y won two Nobel prizes, was surrounded by lefties. Her husband, whose collaboration she counted on for many of her works and with whom she shared the Nobel, was also, as well as her daughter Irene, according to some historians. She was also awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, along with her husband… who, surprisingly, was also left-handed!

Helen Keller

Helen Keller.

Wikimedia Commons

In addition to being an exceptional and inspiring woman, Keller was also left-handed. Thanks to her education that she provided her governess susan sullivanthis woman became the first deaf and dumb person to graduate from universityand met such illustrious characters as Mark Twainwho was fascinated by her. Furthermore, Keller was the first deaf woman to write a book. By the end of his life, he had published twelve books.

The story of this pioneer was made into a film in the 1964 film, The Anna Sullivan Miraclefocused on the relationship between Keller and her educator, as well as on the girl’s learning process.

Helen Hooven

Helen Hooven.

charles steinbrenner Wikimedia Commons

Born in 1895 in Ohio, this writer specializing in nature writing she was very soon attracted to writing, inspired by her idol Louisa MayAlcott.

His literary vocation was also influenced by the stories told by his grandparents, veterans of the American Civil War, as well as his mother’s frustrated desire to become an artist, a memory that marked his work.

Although he wrote a total of seven books of both adult and young adult literature, his most famous title was …And Ladies of the Clubwhich ended when he was in his eighties.

Teresa of Calcutta

Although she was born in Macedonia in 1910, this nun spent most of her life in India and, specifically, in Calcutta. There she worked for several years as a teacher at the Colegio de Santa María, of which she later became its director. But this was her before she received the “call of calls”.

At the beginning of 1948, she went to live in a poor neighborhood in Calcutta, determined to serve the most disadvantaged. With this objective, she founded in 1950 the order of Missionaries of Charity, and since then turned to the care of the poor. At his death in 1997, the order had more than 4,000 members and 600 mission houses spread over 122 countries.

His devotion and commitment have been recognized on many occasions, both by civil institutions and by the Catholic Church, to which he belonged. In 1979, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prizein 2003 she was proclaimed blessed by Pope John Paul II and in 2016, finally, her canonization took place.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

famous for being the second woman to be appointed as a justice of the United States Supreme CourtGinsburg is also remembered as a feminist icon for her tireless commitment to defending women’s rights.

Throughout her career, Ginsburg worked to ensure that the civic status of women was equal to that of men and that this fact be recognized in the Constitution. Her rebellious attitude within the Supreme Court – where she was part of the most leftist bloc – and her continuous disagreements with some of her more conservative colleagues made her famous on the Internet. Many young people met her through her famous dissentand even adopted the habit of wearing a different collar on the day he announced a dissent.

In 2018 Netflix released a documentary about his life titled RGB, which contributed to the diffusion of his figure among the younger generations. That same year also premiered the biopic The Voice of Equalitywith Felicity Jones in the role of the judge.

Josephine de Beauharnais

Josephine de Beauhaurnais.

Wikimedia Commons

The Napoleon’s wife She was always in the shadow of her husband, also in the lists of left-handed historical figures, where he usually appears in the first positions. What is not often said is that his wife was also left-handed.

His relationship with the emperor was stormy. They met in 1795, when he was still a promising military leader, and married in 1796, just days before Napoleon left for Italy. Napoleon’s frequent outings weighed down the marriage over time, due to suspicions of infidelity on both sides.

At the height of 1805, the date of Napoleon’s coronation as emperor, the marriage was already broken, although they endured together until 1809, when the emperor asked for the marriage to be annulled in order to marry the young Maria Luisa of Austria. Josephine then retired to her Malmaison de Ella estate, where she spent the rest of her life until her death in 1814.

